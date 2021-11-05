Quarterback Phil Jurkovec made a surprise return to the Boston College lineup in a 17-3 victory over Virginia Tech Friday night, possibly just in time to salvage a bowl berth.

Jurkovec virtually could do no wrong in his first appearance since sustaining a hand injury in the second game of the season as BC (5-4, 1-4 ACC) snapped a four-game losing streak.

Things did not look good for the Eagles early in the game. But a Jurkovec interception turned into their second-biggest net gain of the first half when Dorian Strong fumbled after a 7-yard return and Jurkovec recovered it. Three plays later, BC took the lead on a Jurkovec 8-yard run. On the next play, BC got another break when Virginia Tech (4-5, 2-3) lost quarterback Braxton Burmeister to injury.