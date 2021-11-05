Quarterback Phil Jurkovec made a surprise return to the Boston College lineup in a 17-3 victory over Virginia Tech Friday night, possibly just in time to salvage a bowl berth.
Jurkovec virtually could do no wrong in his first appearance since sustaining a hand injury in the second game of the season as BC (5-4, 1-4 ACC) snapped a four-game losing streak.
Things did not look good for the Eagles early in the game. But a Jurkovec interception turned into their second-biggest net gain of the first half when Dorian Strong fumbled after a 7-yard return and Jurkovec recovered it. Three plays later, BC took the lead on a Jurkovec 8-yard run. On the next play, BC got another break when Virginia Tech (4-5, 2-3) lost quarterback Braxton Burmeister to injury.
Advertisement
On BC’s next possession, a near interception turned into a 10-yard completion from Jurkovec to Spencer Witter. Jurkovec (7 for 13, 112 yards) would not complete another pass until the second half, but Connor Lytton’s 33-yard field goal increased BC’s lead to 10-0.
Late in the half, Jurkovec dug the Eagles out of a hole after a Virginia Tech punt was downed on the 2-yard line. On second down, he went 17 yards on a keeper, the Eagles gaining another 15 yards on an unnecessary roughness call on Dax Hollifield, who appeared to make contact with BC coach Jeff Hafley on the sideline.
By the second half, Jurkovec regained his passing touch. The Eagles upped the lead to 17-0, as Jurkovec led a 93-yard drive following the second-half kickoff. Jurkovec and Zay Flowers connected on a 46-yard completion, and Pat Garwo scored on a 3-yard run, his 10th carry of the 11-play drive.
Virginia Tech struggled offensively after Burmeister was replaced by redshirt freshman Knox Kadum. The Hokies scored on a John Parker Romo 47-yard field goal in the third quarter, then threatened early in the fourth. But BC forced a fumble after a Kadum-to-Tayvion Robinson completion at the 15, ending Virginia Tech’s last threat.
Advertisement
Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.