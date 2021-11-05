The expectations have not changed. It’s all about winning the Isobel Cup for the Pride.

The Pride started the abbreviated 2020-21 season as heavy favorites. They faltered at the onset of the NWHL’s bubble in Lake Placid with a 1-4 record, but rallied in time to hoist the Isobel Cup with a win over the Minnesota Whitecaps. Boston was 23-1 the previous year before the season was cancelled.

The Boston Pride know a target will be on their backs again this season as they look to repeat as champions in the Premier Hockey Federation, formerly known as the National Women’s Hockey League.

“Coming off some really great seasons, I think the focus now is moving forward and concentrating on the season,” said first-year general manager Danielle Larouco. “We’ve got a good core and expectations are high, I’m not going to lie.”

On paper, the Pride should be the favorites to repeat. They return most of the core from the past few seasons. The top-line consists of Jillian Dempsey, the league’s all-time leading scorer, McKenna Brand, and second-year breakout candidate Sammy Davis.

Christina Putigna, who finished sixth in points as a rookie in 2019-20, will anchor the second line this season in a move to enhance depth. The offense is capable of piling up goals in a hurry.

Kaleigh Fratkin, the 2020 Defender of the Year, returns to lead the back line and now has a co-star beside her. The Pride signed four-year veteran Amanda Boulier away from the Whitecaps.

Fratkin has the most points by a defender in league history. Boulier is second.

“Amanda is a sparkplug, a bulldog, she sees the ice so well and skates flawlessly,” said Larouco. “Her and Fratkin as a one-two punch on defense is amazing.”

Goaltending should also be a strength for Boston with a formidable trio of Victoria Hanson, Lovisa Selendar, and Katie Burt, a former star at Boston College who joined the Pride in the offseason. Larouco expects all three to see time in net this season.

The Pride hope the new additions offset a few key losses in the offseason, most notably Lexie Laing, Tereza Vanišová, and Taylor Turnquist.

“We started off with minimal practices and a lot of exhibition games so we kind of just threw everything right out there,” said Fratkin. “We’ve been integrating new players and everyone’s fitting into the puzzle nicely.”

Boston, which opens its season Saturday (7 p.m.) at Warrior Arena in a championship rematch against Minnesota, knows repeating will have its challenges. Evidenced by last year’s sluggish start in Lake Placid, a talented roster doesn’t always equal success.

The Pride have spent the preseason jelling with their new players. Players will also have to readjust to a full 20-game season after playing just nine games last year.

Teams across the league are bolstering their rosters as women’s hockey continues to grow in North America. In addition to the PHF rebranding, games will be streamed this season for the first time on ESPN+.

The league is growing and everyone is gunning to take down the Pride.

“We have a really big target on our back this year, really more so than ever,” said Fratkin. “Every team we play against, even in these exhibition games against college teams, those teams are gunning for us. It’s going to raise the competitive nature with ourselves and prep us for the season.”

This season will mark the first under Larouco’s guidance, who was hired as GM in July after Karilyn Pilch left to join the Chicago Blackhawks. Colleen Coyne, a 1998 Olympic gold medalist, is the Pride’s new president and a familiar face is back behind the bench in coach Paul Mara.

Larouco and Mara hope the new parts added to a stable core can keep the Pride on top of the league.

“It’s certainly an exciting time,” said Larouco. “The league is expanding so much domestically and internationally. I think everybody’s hungry to bring Isobel back. We’re having our banner-raising ceremony this weekend and I’m guessing when they see that go up it’s going to light even more fire under them.”







