But the Shamrocks (7-2) weren’t about to go down without a fight, scoring 16 unanswered points in the final 16 minutes and coming within a 2-point conversion of tying the game in the final 40 seconds.

The ninth-seeded Rockets appeared in total control of their Division 2 first-round matchup with No. 8 Bishop Feehan, scoring on all four first-half possessions, piling up 250 yards of offense and taking a 25-7 lead into the break.

ATTLEBORO — If his head wasn’t already shaved, Reading coach John Fiore would be sporting a few extra gray hairs.

When the final whistle blew, Reading survived with a 25-23 victory and advanced to play top-seeded Catholic Memorial (8-0) in next week’s quarterfinals.

Advertisement

“Obviously, we’re happy with the results,” Fiore said. “Sloppy second half. Way too many penalties and a turnover in there. That’s never [good] in playoff football on the road.”

Reading (9-0) moved the ball with ease the entire first half, with Murphy (18-of-26 passing, 217 yards) tossing touchdowns to Ryan Strout, Aidan Bekkenhuis and Jesse Doherty, while Colby Goodchild (24 carries, 160 yards) ran for a 6-yard score. The Rockets racked up 18 first downs and were 6-for-6 on third down in the first half. Feehan’s only score before the break came on a 75-yard kickoff return by Connor McHale.

The Shamrocks defense stiffened in the second half and Reading was undone by its own turnovers, finishing with 11 accepted penalties for 105 yards.

“You give up 105 free yards and it’s going to come down to a one-possession game,” Fiore said.

After Feehan forced its first two punts of the day on Reading’s first two possessions of the third quarter, senior Aidan Crump hit McHale with a 50-yard pass down to the 5. On the next play, Cam Burns scored on a 5-yard run.

Advertisement

McHale came up with another big play on Reading’s ensuing possession, picking off Murphy and returning it 40 yards to set up a 28-yard field goal by Brett McCaffery that made it a one-score game at 25-17 with 8:50 to play. McCaffery had missed a 37-yarder in the third quarter.

Reading had two first downs called back on penalties on its next possession and ended up punting the ball back to Feehan with 3:53 to play. A couple of minutes later, the Shamrocks faced fourth and 10 from midfield, but Crump rolled to his left and found McHale deep down the left side for a 46-yard gain down to the 2. Three plays later, Crump kept the ball and snuck around the left side of the line for a touchdown questioned by Fiore.

“Truthfully, I think on the touchdown we got him down before [the goal line],” Fiore said. “I think the guy on the side missed it there.”

The Shamrocks still needed a 2-point conversion to potentially send the game to overtime, but Reading conjured up enough pressure to force an incompletion. Feehan’s final gasp, an onside kick attempt, also failed.

“I’m really proud of our kids and really impressed by Feehan,” Fiore said. “We have to pick up the pieces a little and move forward and get ready for next week.”

Feehan’s offense was led by Burns, who ran 17 times for 92 yards and a score. Crump had only completed one pass before Feehan’s final possession, when he went 5 for 8 for 81 yards in driving the Shamrocks down for their final score.