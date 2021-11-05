“It’s just what we’re doing this week,” Payton said. “A lot of it’s based on I felt like Trevor played well last week. We’ll see each week.”

Saints coach Sean Payton announced his decision Friday, specifying that fellow quarterback Taysom Hill , who came back this week from an Oct. 10 concussion, also is expected to play.

Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian will start for the first time in more than two years when New Orleans hosts Atlanta Sunday.

Siemian, now in his seventh pro season out of Northwestern, came on in relief of injured starter Jameis Winston in the second quarter of last week’s 36-27 victory over Tampa Bay. Siemian completed 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown without a turnover. He led five scoring drives in all — two that ended with touchdowns and three with field goals.

Before last Sunday, Siemian had not played in a regular-season game since Sept. 16, 2019, when he started for the Jets because of an illness to then-Jets first-string QB Sam Darnold. Siemian’s ankle was injured in that game and he missed the rest of the season. He spent part of 2020 with New Orleans but did not play because Winston and Hill were already backing up Drew Brees.

Giants RB Barkley off COVID list, but won’t play

Giants running back Saquon Barkley and starting safety Xavier McKinney were taken off the COVID-19 list.

Barkley has missed the past three games with a sprained ankle sustained Oct. 10 against Dallas. He will not play Sunday against the Raiders because of the injury.

McKinney, who missed the last two days of practice while in the COVID protocol, is expected to play in the Giants’ final game before their bye week.

Jets safety Maye tore Achilles’ tendon

Jets safety Marcus Maye will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles’ tendon.

Maye was injured early in the third quarter of the Jets’ 45-30 loss at Indianapolis Thursday night on a non-contact play.

The 28-year-old safety took a few steps back in the secondary before pushing off to move forward on Jonathan Taylor’s 2-yard run. He immediately went down to the turf and grabbed at the back of his right leg.

“It’s heartbreaking,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “He’s the communicator back there. He’s the general.”

The Jets got some positive injury news on quarterback Mike White, who left the game in the first quarter with a right forearm injury. Coach Robert Saleh said a bruised nerve that caused White to feel numbness in fingers on his throwing hand felt better by the end of the game, and it’s looking promising for him to practice next week.

Cardinals assistants out because of COVID

The Cardinals will be without three assistant coaches for their game against the 49ers Sunday because of COVID-19 protocols.

Assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, running backs coach James Saxon and assistant offensive line coach Brian Natkin will not travel to the game.

Congress urges Washington to lift NDAs

Two members of the House of Representatives urged the NFL and the Washington Football Team to release individuals from non-disclosure agreements that would prevent them from discussing sexual harassment and workplace issues at owner Daniel Snyder’s club.

Representative Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat who is chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, and Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat who is chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, said they want full transparency from the league and the team.

“Congress has a responsibility to combat harassment and discrimination in the workplace. If the NFL shares our commitment to address these issues, it will be fully transparent about the findings of the internal review and will allow all individuals to speak freely without fear of retaliation,” Maloney said.

Maloney and Krishnamoorthi sent a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell Oct. 21 requesting that all documents and communication related to the probe into the Washington Football Team be turned over by Thursday.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league submitted responses Thursday to the committee’s letter from last month.

“As we have discussed with the committee, we are in the process of identifying responsive documents while working through issues of privilege and anonymity promised to participants in the investigation,” McCarthy said.







