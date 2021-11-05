Bourne, Judon, and Bolden have been adept at keeping the locker room loose while also taking care of business on the field as the Patriots have won three of their last four games.

All are signs that the Patriots are happy in their work this season, helping to debunk the false narrative that it’s all work and no play in New England.

“I think the fun comes in winning. That’s really what it’s about,” coach Bill Belichick said Friday. “We certainly had our share of, and I’ve taken my share of, jabs from [Mike] Vrabel and Matt Light and [Julian] Edelman and [Junior] Seau. Go right down the line. That’s part of being a team and part of the relationship, being able to work together.

“Certainly, a lot of light moments. There’s more of them when you’re winning.

“I can’t really worry about what everybody on the outside thinks or doesn’t think or whatever. What’s important to me is our team and the relationships we have on our team and how to most productively put a winning team on the field, so that’s really what I’m trying to do.”

Jalen Mills, who spent his first five seasons in Philadelphia, said he appreciates the balance in New England.

“I can say this: When it’s time to work, it’s time to work. Everybody knows that,” said Mills. “When we’re on the field, when we’re in the meetings, everybody is here to work. We’re all serious and we’re trying to get the job done.

“Outside of that, of course, we’re human. We want to have fun, we want to joke, we want to laugh or play card games or whatever it may be. So, for me just being here to a new team, definitely when it’s time to work, it’s time to work, but like now, after practice, we’re all taking our thinking caps off and we’re going to enjoy ourselves and our teammates.”

Bolden, 31, now in his ninth season, is a constant source of fun. His latest wardrobe gem was a “Homey the Clown” t-shirt that went over big — except with some rookies who weren’t around during the heyday of “In Living Color,” which ran from 1990-94.

Some of the best moments arise organically.

“I think you’ve just got to let those things happen as they occur,” Belichick said. “I don’t think you can legislate or dictate that, like, ‘Hey, I need you to crack a joke here today.’ I don’t think it really works that way.

“You just have a group of people, and there’s a chemistry, and there’s all different personalities, but they blend together, and how they play off each other, and how situations come up, how they just spontaneously happen sometimes, that’s just part of being a team.”

Last season, with so many COVID restrictions in place, chemistry was a challenge. Belichick appreciates the way this year’s squad has come together.

“I think we have a group of players that are dedicated,” he said. “They work hard. Football is important, but they also have a side to them, collectively, in different ways that they enjoy each other.”

Jackson is back

Cornerback J.C. Jackson returned to practice and was removed from the injury/participation report after dealing with an illness that kept him out of Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions.

Jackson is tied for the club lead with three interceptions and is first with 10 passes defensed.

There were two new additions to the report, as punter Jake Bailey (right knee) and receiver N’Keal Harry (knee) were listed as limited in practice and questionable for Sunday’s game in Carolina.

There were 11 other Patriots categorized the same way: linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), Dont’a Hightower (ankle), Kyle Van Noy (groin), and Josh Uche (shoulder); safeties Cody Davis (hand) and Kyle Dugger (neck); defensive linemen Christian Barmore (foot) and Carl David (hand); guard Shaq Mason (abdomen); tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder); and kicker Nick Folk (left knee).

Doubts remain

Carolina coach Matt Rhule told reporters he was hopeful that running back Christian McCaffrey can play Sunday. A lot will depend on how McCaffrey, who is still on injured reserve as he recovers from a hamstring injury, fares at Saturday’s practice … The Panthers listed quarterback Sam Darnold (concussion) as doubtful, meaning P.J. Walker likely will get the nod. It would be his second career start … Carolina holds a 4-3 in the all-time series … The last time the clubs met in Charlotte, the Panthers took a 24-20 decision on a Monday night in 2013. Many will remember that Rob Gronkowski was seemingly interfered with in the end zone on the final play and a flag was thrown on Luke Kuechly that should have given New England an untimed down at the 1-yard line. But referee Clete Blakeman and his crew decided to pick up the flag and the game was over. Coincidentally, Blakeman & Co. will be on duty at Bank of America Stadium Sunday.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.