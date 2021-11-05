The Hornets (6-3) seemingly had the RedHawks (6-3) on the ropes early, up 21-7 in the second quarter with Barnstable stuck at its 18-yard line facing third and 23. The RedHawks converted for a 37-yard gain, ultimately scoring before half on a 25-yard touchdown run from Eugene Jordan, and tying the game on the opening possession of the third quarter, when Gibson Guimond found the end zone from the 2.

But the results stayed the same for the Hornets in their first postseason game since before the pandemic. Sixth-seeded Mansfield is moving on to the Division 2 quarterfinals after Drew Sacco’s 7-yard touchdown run with 55 seconds left Friday night lifted the Hornets to a 28-21 win over No. 11 Barnstable at Alumni Field.

Plenty has changed for the Mansfield football team since its 2019 Division 2 state title run.

“The game flipped on its head, they kind of owned us in the third quarter,” Mansfield coach Mike Redding said. “We couldn’t get anything going. Our defense bent, but it didn’t break and we were finally able to put together one great drive when we needed it.”

Following Guimond’s score, the Hornets punted on each of their next three possessions, collecting only three first downs in the process. Their defense held though, the RedHawks going three and out twice in the interim with a turnover on downs mixed in.

On a Barnstable punt with 3:30 left, Trevor Foley found a seam to the left for Mansfield, returning the ball to the RedHawks 36 for some excellent field position. The Hornets were able to milk the clock for nearly all its worth, too, converting a third and 5 on a 12-yard pickup for Connor Curtis before Sacco’s game-winning score.

“I just saw good blocking, I hit the hole — I got messed up a little bit on the hit, but I got in,” Sacco said.

With no timeouts remaining, the RedHawks got as far as the Mansfield 39 before Mark DeGirolamo and Aidan Devlin combined for a sack on the final play of the game to send the Hornets onward.

Jordan finished with more than 200 yards from scrimmage for Barnstable, including 187 yards rushing on 24 carries. Mansfield quarterback Conner Zukowski finished with 226 yards passing, including a 62-yard touchdown pass to CJ Bell on his first dropback of the game and a 48-yard touchdown strike to Foley later in the first half.

For all of the talk about how the new statewide tournament would bring about new postseason matchups, Mansfield needs no introduction to its next opponent: Hockomock League foe King Philip, which defeated Chelmsford in its first-round matchup Friday, 35-0. The Warriors defeated the Hornets in the final week of the regular season, 24-6 in Wrentham, which is where the teams will face off next week.

Division 2 State

Lincoln-Sudbury 42, Wellesley 0 — Riley O’Connell (7 for 11, 195 passing yards, 56 rushing yards) threw for four touchdowns and rushed for a fifth score during the first-round win by the No. 5 Warriors (8-0). Bobby Haarde added the other touchdown on a 1-yard fumble recovery, with Casey King adding 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Marshfield 37, Beverly 28 — Jack Marani’s fourth-quarter 12-yard touchdown helped the fourth-seeded Rams (8-1) pull away and advance to the quarterfinals for a showdown with fifth-seeded Lincoln-Sudbury. Marani finished with two rushing scores, as did Owen Masterson.

Division 1 State

Central Catholic 35, Weymouth 14 — Ayden Pereira threw touchdowns to three different seniors — Kolten Williams (8 yards), Justice McGrail (14 yards) and Andrew Lesofsky (40 yards) — in the first-round win for the second-seeded Raiders (8-1). Matthias Latham punched in 2-yard and 6-yard touchdowns.

Franklin 42, Braintree 6 — Mac Gulla paced the offense for the top-seeded Panthers with rushing touchdowns of 1, 52, and 67 yards as Franklin put up all 42 points in the first half of the first-round victory.

Xaverian 48, Brockton 21 — Jake Gilbert tossed four touchdowns and ran for two for the fourth-seeded Hawks (7-2) in the first-round romp of the 13th-seeded Boxers (3-6).

Division 3 State

Billerica 35, West Springfield 0 — Senior Jacob Linton rushed 11 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns, carrying the No. 2 Indians (8-1) to a first-round win. Junior quarterback JT Green finished 7-for-10 passing for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Marblehead 21, Norwood 7 — Josh Robertson (9 of 16, 190 yards) threw three touchdown passes, including two to Shane Keough and a 61-yard strike to Drew Annese, as the top-seeded Magicians (8-0) advanced to the quarterfinals.

Milton 45, Dartmouth 21 — Starting for injured senior captain Chase Vaughan, junior quarterback Owen McHugh led the sixth-seeded Wildcats (7-2) to a dominant first-round win over the 11th-seeded Indians (6-3), running for touchdowns of 13 and 45 yards while throwing a 46-yard TD.

McHugh sparked an unanswered 21-point eruption in the first quarter with his 13-yard TD run, which he followed with his 46-yard scoring strike to Michael Fulton. Senior running back Amari Marsman scored the first of his two TD runs in the game on a 1-yard plunge with 1:14 left in the first quarter to give Milton an insurmountable 21-0 lead. Jack Finnegan, who was perfect on all six of his PATs, gave the Wildcats 31-7 lead at halftime after converting a career-long 43-yard field goal.

Plymouth South 17, Stoughton 0 — Cole Brunstrom’s 11-yard and 19-yard rushing touchdowns sparked the No. 4 Panthers (7-2) to a first-round victory at home.

Division 4 State

Scituate 42, East Longmeadow 0 — Four rushing touchdowns from D’Kari Rodriguez, a 16-yard Colin Morley touchdown run, and a 47-yard interception return for a touchdown by Michael Sheskey powered the Sailors (8-1) to the first-round victory.

Division 5 State

Bishop Fenwick 49, Maynard/Advanced Math and Science 14 — Steven Woods was 13-of-16 passing for 271 yards and six touchdowns, including three to Jason Romans (5 catches, 115 yards), in the first-round win for the third-seeded Crusaders (7-2). Romans also had a 35-yard pick-6, a 2-point rush, and was 5 for 6 extra points.

Dover-Sherborn 21, Watertown 7 — Danny Sullivan connected with Brian Olson for touchdowns of 40, 7, and 10 yards to secure the first playoff win in program history for the seventh-seeded Raiders (8-1).

North Reading 56, Fairhaven 21 — Sophomore Will Batten led the top-seeded Hornets (9-1) with four rushing touchdowns. Junior quarterback Alex Carucci added two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown, as North Reading cruised into the quarterfinals.

Swampscott 55, Apponequet 19 — Senior Xaviah Bascon scored four times for the second-seeded Big Blue (9-0) as they handily won the first-round matchup. Senior quarterback Cam O’Brien threw for three touchdowns, and Swampscott used a 28-point third quarter to pull away.

Division 6 State

Abington 48, St. Paul 13 — The Green Wave (8-1) rolled to the first-round victory, jumping out to a 48-0 lead in the third quarter. Drew Donovan opened the scoring with a 74-yard punt return for a score and added a 41-yard interception return touchdown, and Mason Kilmain ran for a pair of second-quarter touchdowns for Abington.

Medway 44, Bellingham 21 — Matt Childs scored on a pair of rushes and added a receiving touchdown for the sixth-seeded Mustangs (6-3) who, after beating their Tri-Valley League rival for the second time in three weeks, will travel to third-seeded St. Mary’s for a second-round matchup.

Rockland 27, Easthampton 0 — Lucas Leander (143 total yards) scored three touchdowns — two rushing and one receiving — as the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (7-1) picked up the first-round win.

Sandwich 27, Norwell 14 — Patrick Morin scored rushing touchdowns of 10, 47, and 3 yards to help the 10th-seeded Knights (5-2) pick up their first playoff victory in program history, topping the No. 7 Clippers.

St. Mary’s 34, Boston English 8 — David Brown kicked off the scoring with rushes of 17 and 76 yards and Derick Coulanges had three scoring runs as the third-seeded Spartans (8-1) advanced to a quarterfinal matchup against sixth-seeded Medway.

Stoneham 34, Seekonk 0 — Senior captain Pat McNamara was the star in the first-round home win for the top-seeded Spartans (9-0). McNamara rushed for 40-yard and 60-yard touchdowns and caught a 70-yard score from Jason Nutting. He also picked up two sacks at linebacker.

Division 7 State

Cohasset 26, Nantucket 13 — Will Baker added three rushing touchdowns to his Division 7-leading scoring total during the first-round win by the No. 6 Skippers (6-2). Jamie Smith also hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Baker in the second quarter.

Northbridge 41, Greenfield 7 — Senior quarterback Ryan Boyce threw for 340 yards and rushed for 61, accounting for all six of the fourth-seeded Rams’ touchdowns (four passing, two rushing). Senior wide receivers Tim Visbeek (221 yards, touchdown) and Rory Schofer (89 yards, three touchdowns) combined to account for all but 30 of the passing yards for Northbridge (8-1).

Division 8 State

KIPP Academy 40, Manchester Essex 21 — Juan Setalsingh (6 for 8, 140 passing yards, 144 rushing yards) ran for touchdowns of 46 and 5 yards for the No. 12 Panthers (8-1), and connected with Jaythean Im for an 80-yard passing touchdown. Victor Mafo returned the second-half opening kickoff 75 yards and then returned an interception 75 yards later in the quarter.

Palmer 45, Brighton 19 — Junior running back Xavier Nava scored three touchdowns for the third-seeded Panthers (8-1) and added an interception.

Non-tournament games

Cardinal Spellman 21, East Bridgewater 7 — Jack Duffy scored a pair of touchdowns and Jovi Romulus had a pick-6 as the Cardinals (3-6) cruised to their third straight win.

Carver 35, Nauset 14 — Julian Grant ran for a score and threw a 26-yard touchdown to Jameson Helms as part of a 28-point run for the visiting Crusaders (3-6).

Dexter Southfield 41, Albany Academy 34 — Mason Hatfield carried the ball 27 times for a school-record 317 yards and four touchdowns, and Darius Day intercepted two passes and caught a touchdown from Joe McCauley in the win by Dexter Southfield (7-0).

Essex Tech 39, Ipswich 30 — Jayce Dooley scored a trio of touchdowns in the second quarter, returning a kickoff 80 yards for a score and catching touchdown passes of 26 and 57 yards for the host Hawks (4-5) in the win.

Lynnfield 28, Shawsheen 0 — Nick Razzaboni opened the scoring with a rushing touchdown for the Pioneers (3-5) and sealed the win with a 35-yard pass to Spencer Riley.

Medfield 34, Sharon 0 — Two 3-yard touchdown runs from TJ Casey and a pair of touchdown receptions by Will Griffin powered the Warriors (1-8).

North Quincy 22, Framingham 14 — Hunter MacIsaac rushed for a 12-yard touchdown and Matt Craig added a 10-yard rushing score for the Raiders (4-4).

O’Bryant 30, Minuteman 0 — Eliah DeRosa-Hampton rushed for touchdowns of 20 and 45 yards for the host Tigers (1-6) in the nonleague matchup.

St. George’s 35, Roxbury Latin 7 — Louis-David Pouliot threw a 48-yard touchdown to Garrett Gray and scores of 4 and 26 yards to Alpha Barry as St. George’s (6-1) rolled to an ISL road win. Pouliot also ran for a 16-yard touchdown and Barry added a 4-yard rushing score.

St. Sebastian’s 28, Belmont Hill 7 — Braeden Donovan threw for three scores, leading St. Sebastian’s (3-4) to an ISL6 victory. Aidan Maguire caught touchdown passes of 21-yards and 38 yards in the win.

Thayer 38, Groton 0 — Grady Russo hit Samuel Okunlola for passing touchdowns of 63 and 68 yards in the ISL win for the Tigers (4-3). Nate Austin-Johnstone also ran for touchdowns of 2 yards and 31 yards.

West Bridgewater 42, Case 7 — Nathan Razza rushed for touchdowns of 1 and 4 yards and tossed a 67-yard touchdown for the Wildcats (7-1). Will DeLuca scored a pair of 5-yard rushing touchdowns for West Bridgewater.

Michael Vega of the Globe staff reported from Milton, and Globe correspondent Michael McMahon reported from Marblehead.