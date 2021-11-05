At the United Nations climate summit, Jennifer Granholm, the energy secretary, said that her agency would invest in research in the nascent field of carbon removal, with a goal of pushing the cost under $100 per ton by 2030. That’s far below the price tag for many current technologies, which are still in early stages of development and can currently cost as much as $2,000 per ton.

GLASGOW — The US Department of Energy on Friday unveiled its biggest effort yet to drastically reduce the cost of technologies that suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, in a recognition that current strategies to lower greenhouse gases may not be enough to avert the worst effects of climate change.

The ultimate aim is to identify techniques that can remove billions of tons of carbon dioxide already in the atmosphere and permanently store it in places where it will not warm the planet.

“By slashing the costs and accelerating the deployment of carbon dioxide removal, a crucial clean energy technology, we can take massive amounts of carbon pollution directly from the air and combat the climate crisis,” Granholm said.

The idea of pulling carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, once considered the stuff of science fiction, has attracted increasing interest in recent years. Hundreds of countries and companies have now pledged to reach “net zero” emissions by midcentury, essentially a promise to stop adding greenhouse gases to the air, to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. That’s the threshold beyond which many scientists say the planet will experience catastrophic effects from heat waves, droughts, wildfires, and flooding. The planet has already warmed by about 1.1 degrees Celsius.

But reaching net zero may require two strategies. First, countries will have to deeply cut their emissions from burning oil, gas, and coal in power plants, factories, and cars, and to switch to cleaner sources of energy. But they may also need to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to offset emissions from sources that are difficult to clean up, such as agriculture.

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimates that the world may ultimately have to remove 100 billion to 1 trillion tons this century to stay below 1.5 degrees, in part because countries have been so slow to reduce their emissions.

Yet, current techniques are no match for the challenge. One popular option is to plant trees, which naturally absorb carbon from the air. But trees take years to mature, there’s only so much land available, and forests can burn in wildfires, releasing carbon back into the atmosphere.

More recently, a number of companies have been tinkering with technological solutions such as direct air capture, which involves using giant fans to pull carbon dioxide out of the air and bury it underground. (This is different from carbon capture and storage, another nascent technique that traps carbon dioxide at the smokestacks of power plants and factories before it enters the atmosphere.)

Climeworks, a Swiss startup, recently opened the largest such direct air capture plant to date in Iceland. But that early plant has the capacity to remove only 4,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year — equivalent to the emissions from 870 cars — and Climeworks’ current costs are around $600 to $800 per ton, though it hopes to drive down that price over time as it builds more plants and refines the technology.

Other ideas are even more expensive. Stripe, a payment services company, has voluntarily paid $9 million over the past two years to a variety of carbon removal startups, including a company that grows carbon-absorbing kelp and buries it deep in the ocean. But many of those techniques cost between $200 and $2,000 per ton of carbon dioxide, and it is uncertain how well they work.

As part of its new effort, the Energy Department plans to direct scientists at its national labs to research different approaches and to fund demonstration projects so that engineers can figure out how to reduce costs. The agency will also develop standards to assess whether carbon removal techniques are working as advertised.

The program is modeled after the Obama-era Sunshot Initiative, which is credited with helping to usher solar power into the mainstream during the 2010s. The agency directed research efforts toward lowering costs and worked with private companies to ease barriers to deployment.

The announcement is part of the Biden administration’s Energy Earthshots Initiative, which aims to accelerate the deployment of nascent technologies to fight climate change. Earlier this year, the department announced similar efforts to reduce the costs of both clean hydrogen fuels and advanced batteries that can backstop wind and solar power.

Jennifer Wilcox, principal deputy assistant secretary for the agency’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management, said that investments in carbon removal should not be seen as an excuse for countries and businesses to ease up on efforts to reduce their fossil-fuel emissions, not least because there was still no guarantee that carbon removal would be viable on a massive scale.

“Carbon removal won’t ever replace the need for quickly cutting our emissions,” Wilcox said. “But scientists are telling us that we are likely going to need to remove billions of tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by 2050 if we want to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. And if we don’t start investing in solutions today, we’re not going to get there by midcentury.”