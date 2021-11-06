The recent strong nor’easter brought many seabirds into Cape Cod Bay, with highlights at First Encounter Beach in Eastham including a brown booby, 642 red phalaropes, 2 great skuas, 249 pomarine jaegers, 7 parasitic jaegers, a long-tailed jaeger, 634 dovekies, 673 black-legged kittiwakes, a little gull, 5 Leach’s storm-petrels, 4 Cory’s shearwaters, and 6 great shearwaters, plus large flights of more expected species, including over 10,000 common eiders, 17,000 scoters of all three species, 91 red-throated loons, 42 common loons, 2,494 Northern gannets, as well as an American golden-plover, 2 red knots, a short-billed dowitcher, 4 white-rumped sandpipers, 7 snow buntings, and a Lapland longspur.

The Bell’s vireo was found again at Fort Hill in Eastham.

Storm birds noted at Race Point in Provincetown included yet another brown booby, 3 red phalaropes, 87 pomarine jaegers, 117 dovekies, a thick-billed murre, 1,150 black-legged kittiwakes, a Leach’s storm-petrel, a Cory’s shearwater, 68 great shearwaters, and 4,200 Northern gannet.

Even the Cape Cod Canal hosted storm-blown birds thanks to very high northeast winds, with sightings including up to 100 red phalaropes, a red-necked phalarope, 12 pomarine jaegers, 16 black-legged kittiwakes, an Iceland gull, 6 Forster’s terns, and several Leach’s storm-petrels.

Two marbled godwits and 3 willets continued at Forest Beach in Chatham, and other sightings around the Cape included a white-winged crossbill and a vesper sparrow at Peterson Farm in Falmouth, a Northern parula in Centerville, a whimbrel in Eastham, and a late spotted sandpiper in Wellfleet.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



