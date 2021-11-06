Recent sightings (through Nov. 2) as reported to Mass Audubon.
The Bell’s vireo was found again at Fort Hill in Eastham.
The recent strong nor’easter brought many seabirds into Cape Cod Bay, with highlights at First Encounter Beach in Eastham including a brown booby, 642 red phalaropes, 2 great skuas, 249 pomarine jaegers, 7 parasitic jaegers, a long-tailed jaeger, 634 dovekies, 673 black-legged kittiwakes, a little gull, 5 Leach’s storm-petrels, 4 Cory’s shearwaters, and 6 great shearwaters, plus large flights of more expected species, including over 10,000 common eiders, 17,000 scoters of all three species, 91 red-throated loons, 42 common loons, 2,494 Northern gannets, as well as an American golden-plover, 2 red knots, a short-billed dowitcher, 4 white-rumped sandpipers, 7 snow buntings, and a Lapland longspur.
Advertisement
Storm birds noted at Race Point in Provincetown included yet another brown booby, 3 red phalaropes, 87 pomarine jaegers, 117 dovekies, a thick-billed murre, 1,150 black-legged kittiwakes, a Leach’s storm-petrel, a Cory’s shearwater, 68 great shearwaters, and 4,200 Northern gannet.
Even the Cape Cod Canal hosted storm-blown birds thanks to very high northeast winds, with sightings including up to 100 red phalaropes, a red-necked phalarope, 12 pomarine jaegers, 16 black-legged kittiwakes, an Iceland gull, 6 Forster’s terns, and several Leach’s storm-petrels.
Two marbled godwits and 3 willets continued at Forest Beach in Chatham, and other sightings around the Cape included a white-winged crossbill and a vesper sparrow at Peterson Farm in Falmouth, a Northern parula in Centerville, a whimbrel in Eastham, and a late spotted sandpiper in Wellfleet.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.