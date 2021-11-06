The other person injured was flown to a Boston-area hospital with unknown injuries, he said at about 9:15 p.m.

The firefighter was burned over 35 to 40 percent of his body and was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital, Manchester Fire Battalion Chief Robert Beaudet said.

One person died and two others were injured, including a firefighter who suffered significant burns, during a three-alarm blaze Saturday night at a multi-family residence in Manchester, N.H., fire officials said.

Information regarding the person who died was not immediately available.

Firefighters received a report of the flames at about 6:08 p.m. for 8-10 Dutton St., a three-story, six-family building, Beaudet said.

Thirteen minutes after the call came in, the fire had already escalated to three alarms, he said.

Numerous rescues were made, including ground ladder rescues for five people on the third floor and one person on the second floor porch, Beaudet said.

The layout of the neighborhood made fighting the flames even more tricky, he said.

“The buildings are all in close proximity and the streets are very narrow,” Beaudet said. “It’s one of the difficult sections in our city.”

Firefighters were still on scene “mopping up some hot spots” at about 9:20 p.m., Beaudet said.

Fire departments from surrounding towns provided mutual aid, he said.

The incident remains under investigation, including the cause of the fire, Beaudet said.

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.