Berkshire County: Highlights featured golden eagles in Great Barrington and Richmond, a brant and two cackling geese in North Adams and another cackling goose in South Egremont, a rough-legged hawk and an Iceland gull in Williamstown, a great egret, a Northern shoveler, and a red-throated loon at Lake Pontoosuc in Pittsfield, and a late osprey in Cheshire.

Last week, observers saw thousands of gulls gathering and feeding off Nantucket’s eastern shore with as many as 1,500 Bonaparte’s gulls and large numbers of lesser black-backed gulls, along with 300 laughing gulls, numbers of black-legged kittiwakes, and a scattering of Iceland gulls in addition to a great many herring and great black-backed gulls. Also last week, a scattering of cattle egrets were reported from various localities across the state.

Bristol County: Among reports were two cattle egrets in Westport, a golden eagle in South Easton, 150 tree swallows and a barn swallow in Fairhaven, and a clay-colored sparrow at Gooseberry Neck in Westport.

Cape Cod: Reports were highlighted by a continuing Bell’s vireo and a yellow-breasted chat at Fort Hill in Eastham, a cattle egret at Peterson Farm in Falmouth, a little gull and an Atlantic puffin at Race Point in Provincetown, a willet at Forest Beach in Chatham, a whimbrel at First Encounter Beach in Eastham, a grasshopper sparrow in Harwich, and white-eyed vireos at Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary and West Barnstable.

Essex County: Among sightings were an American avocet, a Western kingbird, a cattle egret, and a clay-colored sparrow at Plum Island, three American oystercatchers in Marblehead, a golden eagle in Middleton, another cattle egret in West Newbury, a cackling goose at the Topsfield Fair Grounds, and clay-colored sparrows in Ipswich and Eastern Point in Gloucester.

Franklin County: Reports included cattle egrets in Whately and South Deerfield, and a Tennessee warbler in Greenfield.

Hampden County: Yet another cattle egret was seen in Southwick.

Hampshire County: Highlights included a cattle egret in South Hadley, four black vultures in Hadley, a common gallinule in Hatfield, and two evening grosbeaks in Amherst.

Martha’s Vineyard: Among reports were three cattle egrets in the Katama area, two Eurasian wigeons in Edgartown, and a tardy ovenbird in Oak Bluffs.

Middlesex County: Reports included a wood stork at Horn Pond in Woburn that was captured by a wildlife rehabilitator for rehabilitation, a European goldfinch at the Lexington Community Farm that was probably an escaped cage bird, a greater white-fronted goose at Nine Acre Corner in Concord, four lesser yellowlegs at the Arlington Reservoir, a blue-gray gnatcatcher at the Alewife Reservation in Cambridge, and a clay-colored sparrow in Waltham.

Nantucket: In addition to large gull concentrations off the east side, sightings included a brown booby, the continued presence of an American white pelican, a late piping plover, a snowy egret, a Western kingbird, and two common ravens.

Norfolk County: Observers found a rufous hummingbird visiting a feeder on Clearwater Road in Brookline, a yellow-billed cuckoo at Squantum Point Park, and two eared grebes off Howard Gleason Road in Cohasset which were likely the same grebes spotted near Cohasset Cove in Scituate.

Plymouth County: Observers spotted nine sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond in Hanson, cattle egrets at Daniel Webster Sanctuary in Marshfield and Plymouth, two eared grebes in the Cohasset Cove area of Scituate, two snowy egrets in Duxbury, a little gull in Marion, and a cackling goose in Rochester.

Suffolk County: Reports included a very late Wilson’s phalarope at Belle Isle in East Boston, 13 purple finches at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, and a clay-colored sparrow at Franklin Park.

Worcester County: A golden eagle was sighted at Mt. Watatic in Ashburnham, two Northern goshawks at Lake Wampanoag Sanctuary in Gardner, a cattle egret in Sterling, and a dickcissel at Elm Hill Sanctuary in North Brookfield.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.