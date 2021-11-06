A woman in her mid-20s was stabbed in the hand by a man on a street in Cambridge Friday night and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The victim, of Cambridge, had left a friend’s house before she was allegedly stabbed by a male suspect who was in the company of two other males, said Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the Cambridge Police Department.

Multiple units from Cambridge police responded to the area of Putnam Avenue near Surrey Street at 10:13 p.m., according to Warnick.