A woman in her mid-20s was stabbed in the hand by a man on a street in Cambridge Friday night and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The victim, of Cambridge, had left a friend’s house before she was allegedly stabbed by a male suspect who was in the company of two other males, said Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the Cambridge Police Department.
Multiple units from Cambridge police responded to the area of Putnam Avenue near Surrey Street at 10:13 p.m., according to Warnick.
The suspects have not been identified or located at this time, he said.
Advertisement
“At this point, we can’t confirm the ages, but they were reportedly young men,” Warnick said Saturday.
Detectives will be reviewing surveillance in the area in hopes of getting further information.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300. Those who wish to submit tips anonymously via phone, email, and text message, can visit www.CambridgePolice.org/Tips.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.