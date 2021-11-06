A person was seriously injured after the car they were driving crashed into a tree in Medford Saturday morning, according to public safety officials.
The person was trapped and tree branches had to be cut down before the person could be removed, according to a tweet from the Medford firefighter’s union.
Medford police and fire responded to Salem Street for a single-car crash reported around 8 a.m., police lieutenant Charles Hartnett said.
At the scene, officials found someone injured and entrapped in the vehicle, said Hartnett. A forestry department employee who happened to be driving by helped cut and remove tree branches to extricate the person from the vehicle, according to the union’s tweet.
The individual was transported to a local hospital.
Single car MVA on Salem St. Serious injuries with entrapment. Forestry happened to be driving by moments after. Ladder 2 arrived on scene shortly after and rendered aid to those inside and assisted Forestry with the cutting and removal of tree branches for extrication. pic.twitter.com/1Q36JSOxP8— Medford Firefighters Local 1032 (@MedfordMAFire) November 6, 2021
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
