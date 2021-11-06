The person was trapped and tree branches had to be cut down before the person could be removed, according to a tweet from the Medford firefighter’s union.

A person was seriously injured after the car they were driving crashed into a tree in Medford Saturday morning, according to public safety officials.

Medford police and fire responded to Salem Street for a single-car crash reported around 8 a.m., police lieutenant Charles Hartnett said.

At the scene, officials found someone injured and entrapped in the vehicle, said Hartnett. A forestry department employee who happened to be driving by helped cut and remove tree branches to extricate the person from the vehicle, according to the union’s tweet.

The individual was transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.









