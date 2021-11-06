The two men were transported for booking to Falmouth Police headquarters, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Bruce Enos, 30, was arrested along with Jarrod Scott-Reynolds, 32, by Falmouth officers after police broke up their fight just past midnight Friday outside the Añejo Mexican Bistro on Main Street, according to the Cape & Islands district attorney’s office.

The family of a Falmouth man is demanding answers, according to a TV news report, after he collapsed early Friday morning while in police custody and was declared dead at a local hospital.

“Once at the station Enos collapsed,” the statement said. He was transported to Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

The death remains under investigation by State Police detectives assigned to the Cape & Islands district attorney’s office and the office of the chief medical examiner, the district attorney’s statement said.

The Enos family, in a statement released to WBZ-TV Friday, mourned their loss and called for more information to be released in the investigation.

“This should not have happened. It is a tragic loss. There is so much more than what is being disclosed,” Enos’s family told the news station.

On Saturday, Falmouth Police Chief Edward A. Dunne directed questions to the district attorney’s office. A spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office could not be reached for comment.

A police report on file at Falmouth District Court provided limited details on what happened early Friday morning. It did not mention Enos’s condition at the time of his arrest, his collapse inside Falmouth Police headquarters, or his death at Falmouth Hospital.

According to the Falmouth police report, Scott-Reynolds had a bump on his head and “taser puncture wounds.” The report does not say whether officers used their tasers that morning.

Falmouth Police on patrol at about 12:15 a.m. Friday reported a fight between Enos and Scott-Reynolds in front of the Anejo Mexican Bistro , according to the report.

Advertisement

One witness who spoke to police said he had seen the two men fighting. A second witness, who told police he was a friend of Enos’s, said there had been two fights that night between Enos and Scott-Reynolds.

Enos’s friend told police in a handwritten statement that he and Enos were at the Quahog Republic restaurant Thursday evening when “Jared” — an apparent reference to Scott-Reynolds — “slapped Bruce in the face.”

“We got kicked out and came to my house then decided to go to Anejo’s because it was open,” the witness said.

The witness told police that he saw Enos go outside, and he followed. The witness described a “group of people come at him,” and a fight ensued.

“I let it go for a little while then it got ugly so [I] tried to break it up” before police arrived, the witness said.

Scott-Reynolds was arraigned Friday morning at Falmouth District Court on charges including disturbing the peace and assault and battery, according to court documents. He was released on $5,000 bail and is due back in court Dec. 14 for a pretrial hearing, according to court records.

The attorney listed as representing Scott-Reynolds could not be reached for comment Saturday.

A number listed for Enos connected with Adam & Sons Small Engine Repair of East Falmouth, where a message left on the business’s voice mail said it would be closed for three or four weeks due to a death in the family.

Advertisement

On Facebook, a woman responding to a Falmouth Police post Friday said Enos’s death was devastating for his family and asked for privacy.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.