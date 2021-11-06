Narcotics officers were conducting an investigation near the intersection of Washington Street and Columbia Road in Dorchester at 10:22 a.m. when they saw the teen, Boston police said in a statement.

A 17-year-old Mattapan boy reported missing last month was arrested on a warrant Friday morning and found be carrying a loaded gun, police said.

An inquiry placed with the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division showed that the teen, whose identity was not released because of his age, was no longer listed as missing but that a warrant for his arrest had been issued out of Suffolk County Juvenile Court, police said.

As officers arrested the teen, they found a loaded gun inside his backpack, according to the statement. The teen is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

