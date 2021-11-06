The police officer who was stabbed was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Boston Police Superintendent in Chief Gregory Long said at a news conference held shortly before 9 p.m. at Blue Hill Avenue and Edgewood Street. Several Boston Police officers who also responded to the call at 27 Ingleside St. at around 6:15 p.m. were taken to hospitals for precautionary reasons, Long said.

A Boston police officer was stabbed in the neck and his alleged assailant was fatally shot by another officer who responded to a domestic violence call in Dorchester early Saturday evening, Boston Police said.

Advertisement

Several officers went inside and on the third-floor stair landing encountered the suspect, who quickly began assaulting the officers with a knife, stabbing one in the neck, Long said, according to a recording of his remarks supplied to the Globe.

An officer shot the suspect, who was then taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Long said.

A knife was found at the scene, he said.

The Suffolk district attorney’s office will direct the investigation, with help from the Boston Police Firearm Discharge Investigation Team, the chief said.

“The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office is directing and controlling the investigation into the incident and personnel are on scene,” Matthew Brelis, a spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, said in an e-mail. No other details were released from the district attorney’s office.

Officers were still interviewing witnesses and seeking surveillance video at the scene Saturday night, Long said.

The crime scene extended for blocks, with yellow police tape snaked across streets and investigators scattered throughout the scene, according to video broadcast by WHDH-TV. There was a heavy police presence outside Boston Medical Center, where the wounded officer was taken, according to the video.

Advertisement

The incident marks at least the second time an officer has been attacked on a domestic violence call, and a suspect was shot dead.

Two Boston officers were wounded on a domestic violence call in East Boston in October 2016 when they became involved in a shootout with the suspect. The officers were a 12-year veteran and a 25-year veteran. One was shot in the leg, and the other was shot in the upper body, police said at the time.

The suspect in that confrontation, 33-year-old Kirk P. Figueroa, died in the exchange of gunfire, police said.

The last time a Boston police officer shot a suspect was in July, during a traffic stop in Roslindale, as the two struggled over a gun in the suspect’s vehicle, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston police spokesman.

That suspect survived and was arrested and charged with nine crimes, including possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of class B drugs with intent to distribute, resisting arrest, and three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, police said at the time.

In February 2020, Boston police officers fatally shot 41-year-old Juston Root, who suffered for years from mental illness, after Root allegedly brandished a fake gun at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and then led police on a wild chase to Brookline.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey ruled the shooting justified, calling the officers’ decision to fire “objectively reasonable.” But the Root family last August filed a wrongful death suit against the six officers involved, as well as the City of Boston, alleging excessive force, improper training, and more.

Advertisement

About three months after Root’s shooting, Boston officers exchanged gunfire with Tyler Brown, 40, of Boston, after police responded to a report of a man with a gun, but there were no injuries to Brown or the officers involved, police said at the time.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.