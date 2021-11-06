Often they say they have relocated to Greater Boston from the Dominican Republican, Mexico, or other Spanish-speaking countries.

Thousands of Spanish letters are sent to Globe Santa every year mostly by parents requesting gift assistance for their children. Last year more than 4,000 of them were penned by children.

Even new immigrants still finding their way have heard of Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation that helps families like their own whose lives and well-being may be precarious. Globe Santa, they’ve been told, will bring their children toys and books for the holidays.

With candor and often unsparing detail they describe tough situations. On one day last week alone, two letters written in Spanish arrived from mothers fleeing domestic violence and living in shelters with their children.

“Both expressed how sad they were that their kids witnessed this at such a young age,” said Paola Dionisio , 21, a student at UMass Boston who speaks four languages and translates the Spanish letters that arrive in large batches every week. “They want their children to be innocent and to give them a chance to believe in Santa.”

Paola Dionisio, a student at UMass Boston, translated letters written in Spanish at Globe Santa. Josh Reynolds/For the Boston Globe

“We are low-income and any help would be welcome,” writes a mother of 21-month-old twin girls, adding money is so tight she can only afford a single car seat for her babies. “We have only one, and we are two,” she wrote. “And I would like to ask for gifts.”

A 10-year-old boy living in a city north of Boston lays out his story, on his mother’s behalf.

“My mother says I need a jacket, a sweater and shoes,” he writes Globe Santa. “But I think I need toys, too. And books.” His mother tells him leer abre el conocimientos,” he said. “Reading is a gateway to gaining knowledge.”

“Hello dear Santa,” writes a mother of two boys, ages 2 and 4. Her older child has serious problems in his left lung, which she fears he inherited from her because she’s seriously asthmatic. But she wants Globe Santa to know that both boys are very smart, well-behaved, and loving children.

One thing the letters these letters seem to have in common, Dionisio says, is a deep sense of gratitude for Globe Santa.

“I was raised in America but my mom is Puerto Rican and my dad is Brazilian and we were always taught to be grateful for what we have and be humble,” she said. “It’s common in Latino culture: Even before little kids speak, they are taught to say thank you.”

“Seeing my son happy is my priority,” writes the mother of an 11-year-old boy. I would like to thank you for every year you have sent him gifts. Gracias.”

