“My father would often talk about his brother and how they never found him,” said the Falmouth resident. “It was sort of an empty space with my dad, and then it was overwhelming when we found out he was identified.”

Proudly displayed in her hands was a photo of her uncle Thomas Redgate, a Korean veteran who remained missing in action for 70 years.

Kathleen Redgate was moved Saturday as she marched with veterans down Tremont Street during Boston’s Veterans Day Parade.

Thomas was a Brighton resident and Boston College student who served in the 48th Field Artillery Battalion 7th Infantry Division. He was 24 when he died during a battle near the Chosin River Reservoir in North Korea.

His remains were returned from North Korea to the United States with about 50 others in 2018. In April 2020, the Redgate family learned that he had been identified, and he was finally given a heroes welcome at Logan Airport in September.

“It brought some sort of closure that he was finally brought home even after 70 years,” Kathleen said. “Being in the parade today, it felt like it gave people hope.”

The South Boston High School Army ROTC got instructions at the start of the parade from Colonel Anthony Hinson. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Starting at noon, the parade made its way from the corner of Charles and Boylston streets and down Tremont Street until it reached Government Center. While the parade usually takes place on the holiday’s official date of Nov. 11, city officials bumped it up to this weekend as a way to kick off Veterans Month, according to a statement from Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s office.

Steven Paschal and members of the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry suited up for the parade in Union blue uniforms with a mission.

Like the other veterans who took part in the event, Paschal and his unit marched down Tremont to honor those who have served. But for these historical reenactors, their participation meant making sure the Black soldiers who fought for the North in the Civil War are always remembered.

“We’re here today to represent those brave men who sacrificed themselves for a better America,” Paschal said. “The 54th were the first to put on the uniform in the North, Black soldiers. Since they were the first to put on the uniform, we want to represent them so they’re not forgotten.”

Paschal has taken part in the parade since 2008. Even though the event was smaller this year after taking 2020 off due to the pandemic, he said the participants’ enthusiasm for the day has not diminished.

“We put on the uniform because we’re historians and we want to keep history alive,” Paschal said. “Veterans Day is also an important day in my life. My family has served. I lost an uncle in Korea. I had cousins serve in Vietnam, so I’m here for them, too.”

A crowd of about 150 people lined Tremont Street as color guards, veterans organizations, and a Duck Boat carrying a Red Sox World Series trophy, Wally, and two World War II veterans passed by.

World War ll Navy veteran Al Reale, 96, from Quincy, waited for the start of the parade, which proceeded down Boylston and Tremont streets with over a dozen groups and a marching band. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

One of these onlookers was Roslindale resident Paul Moran, a veteran of the US Navy who served from 1969-73 and used to work for the state’s department of veterans services.

“Working in veterans services, every day is Veterans Day,” Moran said. “However, I think it’s important to honor those who did wear the uniform, who took the oath, who did in fact lay down their lives or who were willing to lay down their lives for democracy’s sake.”

Some of the veterans who marched in Saturday’s parade were part of Boston’s ROC Veterans Association, a foreign retired military organization with many of its members hailing from Taiwan and China.

“Today means we fought together,” said Weipang Lee, who served in the US Engineering Corp from 1973-75. “Many people died, and in memory of them, we come here to participate. We love China, we love Taiwan, and we love America.”

Veterans were also honored at the DAV 5K on Castle Island Saturday, where service members and other participants ran or walked to the race’s finish line inside Fort Independence.

In Bourne, volunteers decorated the graves of veterans and fallen soldiers with American flags at the Massachusetts National Cemetery — a tradition Paul Monti started a decade ago to honor his son Jared Monti, a Medal of Honor recipient who was killed by Taliban forces in Afghanistan in 2006.

Communities will continue to honor veterans with parades, ceremonies, and other events held across the state Thursday, including a Veterans Day run in Stoneham and a ceremony by the Puerto Rican Veterans Monument Square Association in Boston.

The association will unveil a memorial brick at the Puerto Rican Veterans Memorial Plaza for Lawrence resident Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario, who was killed in an attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 26.

“Everybody has their own reasons for coming to the parade today,” said Somerset resident and US Army veteran John Bettencourt. “It’s history. A lot of sacrifices have been made.”

This includes the sacrifice Thomas Redgate made in Korea all those decades ago.

“I’m honored. I’m humble,” said his niece Kathleen. “I have a great respect for the families and loved ones of these veterans.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.








