“It was like hell,” said Nick Johnson, 17, who still had his concert bracelet on as he spoke Saturday morning. “Everybody was just in the back, trying to rush to the front.”

The crowd surge, during a concert by rapper Travis Scott, “caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries,” said the fire chief, Samuel Peña. The concert was part of the Astroworld music festival, a two-day event that began Friday. About 50,000 people were there Friday night, according to the fire department.

At least eight people were killed and dozens more were injured at a music festival in Houston on Friday night after a large crowd began pushing toward the front of the stage, the city’s fire chief said at a news conference.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Scott said that the Houston Police Department had his “total support” as it investigated the deaths. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” he wrote. “I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

On Instagram, the event organizers said that they were “supporting local officials however we can” and that the second day of the festival had been canceled.

Twenty-three people were taken to nearby hospitals by emergency responders, Peña said, adding that of those patients, 11 were in cardiac arrest. More than 300 people were treated at a “field hospital” at the site, he said.

The exact causes of death will be determined by the medical examiner, who is investigating the incident, Peña said.

Chief Troy Finner of the Houston Police Department said many details about the disaster were still unclear, including what had caused the crowd to surge forward.

“I’m sending investigators to the hospitals because we just don’t know,” Finner said. “We’re going to do an investigation and find out, because it’s not fair to producers, to anybody else involved, until we determine what happened, what caused the surge.”

“It happened all at once,” Larry Satterwhite, the executive assistant chief of the Houston police, said at the news conference.

He said that at one point, several people in the crowd fell to the ground and began experiencing what he called a medical episode.

One concertgoer, Neema Djavadzadeh, described Friday's event as “really hectic from the beginning.”

“I got there around 3 and saw people already struggling to stand straight,” she said Saturday. “There was a lot of mob mentality going on, people willing to do whatever to be in line for merch, food, shows, you name it. A lot of fights broke out throughout the day.”

The company organizing the festival, Live Nation, agreed to stop the performance early in the interest of public safety, Satterwhite said.

“Travis Scott, he took pauses to point at the crowd to say, like, ‘Go help them — they’re passed out,’” Angel Rodriguez, a concertgoer, said Saturday morning. “He did it like three times. He pointed to the area where it was and said for everybody in the area to go help them and bring them to the front.”

Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement Saturday, “What happened at Astroworld Festival last night was tragic, and our hearts are with those who lost their lives and those who were injured in the terrifying crowd surge.”