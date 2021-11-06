The world needs to reap the long-range benefits of our leadership role in dealing with climate change — a role that Donald Trump summarily abandoned as president when he exited the Paris Climate Accord. Manchin, whose state of West Virginia and personal interests would certainly be affected by a national policy of energy conversion, nevertheless needs to give in on this issue before a final vote by the Senate. Helping to replace lost fossil fuel jobs in his state might go a long way in placating local interests.

Re “What happens in Glasgow stays with us for centuries” (Opinion, Nov. 1): President Biden’s showing at the Glasgow climate summit has been highlighted by statements of lofty goals. But his crucial clean electricity proposal, aimed at cutting the use of fossil fuels to confront global warming — an integral part of our return to leadership on the world stage that has the backing of the vast majority of Americans — continues to be obstructed by Joe Manchin, a senator who represents a state — West Virginia — with a mere 0.5 percent of the US population.

The current configuration of the US Senate is giving Manchin and his state an enormous and disproportionate amount of power. He should relent on his obstinate stance for the good of the country. Progress on global warming is far too important to be held hostage by one person.

Roger Hirschberg

South Burlington, Vt.





We have time, but it’s limited

Kim Cobb’s “What happens in Glasgow stays with us for centuries” is a painful read. Cobb, one of the authors of the UN’s latest wakeup call on climate change, tells us the painful truth of humans’ impact on the planet to date: monster storms, long droughts, and yes, a warming earth, ocean, and atmosphere.

Yet she offers hope, too: “The good news is that we still have time.”

We do, but it’s short. Leaders of the world, the people on this planet are counting on you to save our home. It’s time to do the right thing.

Debora Hoffman

Belmont





Carbon fee and dividend is the best bet to reach our emissions goals

Ernest J. Moniz and Melanie A. Kenderdine’s Nov. 1 op-ed, “COP26 — from ambition to impact?,” outlines the direction decarbonization should take to meet emissions reduction goals. But what can we do to spur these actions? Our best bet is a carbon emissions fee and dividend. The fee provides the kind of incentive needed to move private industry to decarbonize, and the proceeds of the fee are distributed to qualifying households as a dividend.

This is important in both economic and political respects. As an economic appeal, the policy is highly progressive. Research shows that the proposal in the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would have a net neutral or positive financial impact for 80 percent of lower- or middle-income US households. As a political appeal, the fee is not a way for the government to fund an unproven tax-and-spend program. Rather, it is a pure and simple cash transfer.

Climate change, the great existential threat of our times, is nonpartisan. So, too, is the appeal of a carbon emissions fee and dividend. We need policy that instigates a realignment of private sector priorities while finding reception across the aisle. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey: This is that policy.

Charlie Bray

Boston