Nicole Allicock and Brendan Schneiderman’s suggestion that progressives use this same form of vigilante justice as a means for enacting liberal-leaning legislation to avoid Supreme Court review is irresponsible and dangerous.

Re “The Texas abortion law could open a door for progressive causes” (Ideas, Oct. 31): As an activist for reproductive rights, I was in Washington this week rallying at the Supreme Court against SB8. This Texas law bans virtually all abortions and empowers private citizens — but, importantly, not state officials — to sue anyone they believe assists a Texan in obtaining an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

Instead of stooping to the level of those who continue to undermine women’s rights, let’s demonstrate against unjust laws such as this one and work for abortion rights legislation like the Women’s Health Protection Act to enshrine the right to abortion care into federal law.

June Rowe

Arlington





So many analogies and academic takes, but they all overlook the aborted fetus

In “The Texas abortion law could open a door for progressive causes,” Nicole Allicock and Brendan Schneiderman offer a twist on the growing analogies presented in arguments regarding Texas Senate Bill 8. Rather than deal at length with the abortion argument, they suggest future scenarios, modeling the precedent of SB8′s citizen enforcement, that, instead of being objectionable, might be pleasing for progressive causes, such as gun control and campaign finance reform. They encourage “liberal state legislatures” to get busy drafting statutes with the same enforcement strategy, with the expectation that the Supreme Court will rule on them as it has so far on SB8.

Whether Allicock and Schneiderman are showing irreverence to the court or attempting a sincere legal analysis is unclear to me. However, what is clear is that their academic take has the same flaw as the argument of abortion rights groups against SB8. It ignores the aborted fetuses.

The Supreme Court not only must judge the correctness and constitutionality of statutes. Supreme justices are also entrusted to ensure that our laws are moral and just, no matter how they are enforced.

James L. Sherley

Boston