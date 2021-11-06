Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, still pay modest lip service to the trappings of democracy — this year without even the nicety of international election monitors , or of foreign press, who have been virtually banned. But the election results are a foregone conclusion, in large part because Ortega has jailed most of his political opponents, stifled the press, won control of the nation’s levers of power — its National Assembly and the Supreme Electoral Council — and in recent days jailed several more business and civic leaders.

The beleaguered citizens of Nicaragua are scheduled to go to the polls Sunday , most knowing full well that the sham election will simply extend the repressive regime of President Daniel Ortega for a fourth consecutive term.

Ortega has become a pariah among his Latin American neighbors (with the exception of his friend and supporter in Venezuela, the equally dictatorial Nicolás Maduro). His growing friendship with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, whose government sells the regime arms and maintains a listening post just south of the capital of Managua, a location that handily overlooks the US Embassy there, has made him a lingering source of annoyance to the State Department. Well, that combined with Ortega’s thuggish behavior toward all who oppose him.

President Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, lead a rally in Managua in 2018. Alfredo Zuniga/Associated Press

Democracy died in Nicaragua while the world looked on. And while the outcome of Sunday’s election is inevitable, that is not to say the United States and the international community don’t have a role to play in helping a resilient people regain their voice.

There is precedent. In 1990, at the end of Ortega’s first term, the authoritarian direction of his Sandinista government was already clear. But opposition parties managed to unite in an alliance led by Violeta Chamorro, who ousted Ortega in an election watched over by international monitors. It didn’t hurt that the Chamorro family ran the powerful La Prensa newspaper and that Violeta, widow of its assassinated former editor, was a gracious and charismatic candidate.

After regaining the presidency in 2007, Ortega was determined not to lose it again, beginning by abolishing presidential term limits. By 2018, a wave of street protests was met with brutal repression by paramilitary groups loyal to Ortega. Human rights groups estimate at least 300 lives were lost during those protests and hundreds of people were injured.

By 2021, the Supreme Electoral Council, by now a wholly owned Ortega subsidiary, effectively squelched efforts of opposition parties to form any kind of coalition à la 1990. Police raided homes and newsrooms, arresting opposition party leaders — including seven presidential candidates — along with journalists, activists, and civic leaders.

Some 150 political prisoners will be spending election day in jail, according to Confidencial, a local news outlet.

And after election day, what then?

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said and — to the extent possible — done all the right things since coming into the post. The summer arrests of Ortega’s presidential opponents and others was met with an official condemnation and personal sanctions imposed on Ortega, his wife, and members of the regime. They were followed by visa restrictions on 100 members of the Nicaraguan National Assembly and Nicaraguan judicial system, including prosecutors, judges, and members of their families “believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy.”

Advertisement

But it’s going to take more than canceling spring break trips to Miami to make the point felt — and, more important, to let the Nicaraguan people know that this nation and the international community hear their pleas, however muffled by a repressive regime.

The Biden administration is reportedly preparing a new round of sanctions that could include suspending Nicaragua’s participation in a regional free trade agreement, an arrangement reached 15 years ago when that nation was still a democracy. About half of Nicaragua’s exports still go to the United States, and the agreement keeps duties low on those products.

The international community must also continue to press for the release of all political prisoners, including journalists arrested for nothing more than the “crime” of doing their jobs.

“The United States will continue to use all diplomatic and economic tools at our disposal to support Nicaraguans’ calls for greater freedom and accountability,” Blinken said in a statement issued last summer.

Now it’s time to put action behind those words and let the Nicaraguan people know they are not forgotten.

