Correa was asked after Atlanta’s Game 6 victory if the Astros needed another championship to be viewed as legitimate winners.

Had Jose Altuve , Alex Bregman , Carlos Correa , and the rest of the tarnished 2017 Astros won the World Series this season, they also would have earned the right to claim they were good enough to win in 2017 without cheating.

“We obviously wanted to win. It didn’t play out. So there’s that,” he said. “We’re not focused on the outside noise. We’re focused on the things that we can control, and that’s putting in the work, showing up, showing the world how good we really are.”

But they didn’t. The Astros hit .224 in the Series with two home runs.

Correa, a free agent, talked about the Astros in the past tense on Tuesday.

“All I can say is I did everything in my power to make this team a better club, this organization, to keep training in the right way, and I’m proud of my time here,” he said.

Dusty Baker will return to manage the Astros next season; but you can’t help but wonder if he missed his shot at finally getting a championship, too. Had Lance McCullers Jr. been able to pitch, Houston would have had a significant advantage.

Instead, Baker is still searching.

“I feel bad. I feel terrible because I’m not really ready to go home,” he said. “I haven’t been home since I left in February, so you know I must love these guys and love what I’m doing.”

Jorge Soler's towering shot in Game 6 sucked all the life out of the Astros' home crowd. David J. Phillip/Associated Press

A few other items from the World Series notebook:

▪ Jorge Soler’s monster home run in the third inning of Game 6 was reminiscent in so many ways of the blast Albert Pujols hit in Game 5 of the 2005 NLCS in how it sucked all the life out of Minute Maid Park.

“I knew I hit it well, but to be honest, immediately after I hit it, I turned around just to look at our dugout and start celebrating,” Soler said.

▪ Former Red Sox farmhand Chris Martin earned a ring with the Braves. He appeared in 46 regular-season games and in the postseason pitched in five games, allowing one run over 4⅓ innings.

“A lot of us in the bullpen were wondering who was going to get traded after [Ronald] Acuña got hurt,” Martin said. “But when they went out and got Joc [Pederson] and the rest of those guys, it gave us a lot of energy.”

▪ It’s incredible the Braves did not get over .500 until Aug. 6 and that the NLCS MVP (Eddie Rosario) and World Series MVP (Soler) weren’t on the team at the All-Star break.

“This year, it was improbable,” Freddie Freeman said. “We hit every pothole, every bump you could possibly hit this year, and somehow the car still made it onto the other side. It’s just an incredible group.”

▪ At a time when starting pitchers are being tightly controlled, it was refreshing to see Max Fried pitch six innings in Game 6. It helped that the Braves had a healthy lead, of course.

Fried was the first pitcher to work at least six shutout innings in a potential World Series clincher since Freddy Garcia of the White Sox in 2005. Before that it was Derek Lowe in 2004.

▪ Here’s to Jeff Mathis, who will get a ring after 17 years in pro ball. The 38-year-old catcher appeared in three games for the Braves in May before being designated for assignment and sent outright to Triple A.

He stayed with the Braves on the taxi squad, catching bullpens and staying ready if needed. Mathis had the most MLB seasons among active position players without a ring.

▪ Houston’s Kendall Graveman was likely the last pitcher ever to bat in the World Series.

He struck out in the ninth inning of Game 5 in Atlanta. With the Astros leading, 9-5, Graveman hit so he could stay in the game and pitch the bottom of the inning.

With the universal DH expected for next season, pitchers will no longer be in the batting order. Perhaps a pitcher might again be used as a pinch hitter. But that option will vanish quickly as pitchers lose regular-season at-bats.

Graveman was told not to swing and saw six pitches from Drew Smyly before striking out looking.

“The competitor inside of me absolutely wanted to go up there and swing,” Graveman said. “I was throwing on an elbow guard and the batting gloves as if I was going to swing, and there was a thought that, man, this would be fun to take a few swings.

“The risk definitely outweighed the reward of being hit there or at least just taking a swing. So I couldn’t have looked everybody in the eye if something were to happen.”

Pitchers were 1 for 8 in the Series with four strikeouts. Zack Greinke was 1 for 2 in Game 5. He also singled as a pinch hitter in Game 5.

▪ The Braves did right by the Hall of Fame after the Series. Fried donated his spikes. Soler (helmet), Freeman (bat), Rosario (glove), Ian Anderson (cap), Dansby Swanson (cap), and Brian Snitker (jersey) also made donations of their gear.

That may not seem like a big deal. But World Series-worn equipment brings high prices on the collector’s market.

HELP WANTED

Red Sox need bullpen re-stocking

Adam Ottavino is one of several Sox relievers that looks likely to walk in free agency. Elsa/Getty

The Red Sox have a lot of work to do replenishing their bullpen.

They have already lost 207 relief innings from last season with Adam Ottavino, Martín Pérez, Garrett Richards, and Hansel Robles among those becoming free agents or dropped during the season.

If Garrett Whitlock becomes a starter, that jumps to 280 innings, or 46 percent of the relief innings this past season. It gets close to 50 percent if Tanner Houck joins him.

Ottavino, who turns 36 later this month, made $9 million this past season. Richards made $10 million. Neither is coming back as a reliever at that price, if at all.

Richards would be an interesting consideration to take Ottavino’s role considering how much better he pitched out of the bullpen. But he can probably land a rotation spot somewhere.

Houck fits that spot well, but he has probably earned a chance to start.

However it works out, be prepared for a flurry of bullpen additions this winter.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ The news that the Yankees are considering Tim Hyers as hitting coach after he turned down an extension with the Red Sox should be disconcerting on Jersey Street. Perhaps the Sox should revisit how well they pay their coaches in relation to their competition?

▪ Add everything up — Double A, Triple A, Arizona Fall League, the Olympics, and Olympics qualifying — and Triston Casas is nearly at 500 plate appearances for 2021.

He has hit .277 with 18 homers, 21 doubles, and 78 RBIs through 111 games. That’s impressive for a 21-year-old who was playing against older competition every step of the way.

Casas had only nine games with Worcester this past season, so look for him to start next season with the WooSox. Under Chaim Bloom, the Red Sox have viewed Triple A as an important level to succeed at, not just pass through.

ETC.

Time to mark your calendars

Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe is a Gold Glove finalist, with awards to be announced Sunday. Omar Rawlings/Getty

The general managers meetings start Tuesday in Carlsbad, Calif., and run for three days. This is the first big event of the offseason.

How much news comes out of the meetings remains to be seen. They are traditionally where deals get their start and are consummated later in the offseason. But for now, teams, agents, and players are waiting to see how much the new collective bargaining agreement changes the financial landscape.

That will surely slow the pace of free agency, but not necessarily of trades.

The Reds have already trimmed their payroll by sending Gold Glove catcher Tucker Barnhart to the Tigers for Low A infielder Nick Quintana, a former Red Sox draft pick who elected to attend the University of Arizona and was a second-round pick by Detroit in 2019.

This will otherwise be a busy week of baseball news. Readers often ask for the offseason schedule, so here you go:

Sunday: Free agents are permitted to sign with any team as of 5 p.m. That also is the deadline for teams or players to decide on whether they will pick up a contract option or for teams to make an $18.4 million qualifying offer to a free agent.

The Gold Gloves also will be announced at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN. Hunter Renfroe is a finalist.

Sunday also is the deadline to reinstate players from the 60-day injured list. The Red Sox do not have anybody on that list.

Monday: Finalists for the BBWAA awards (MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year) will be announced at 6 p.m. on MLB Network.

Wednesday: Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman Awards for relievers of the year announced at 7 p.m. on MLB Network.

Thursday: Silver Slugger winners announced at 6 p.m. on MLB Network. Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, and Renfroe are finalists.

Nov. 15: BBWAA Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year awards announced on MLB Network at 6 p.m.

Nov. 16: BBWAA Manager of the Year awards announced on MLB Network at 6 p.m.

Nov. 17: BBWAA Cy Young Awards announced on MLB Network at 6 p.m.

Nov. 17: Deadline to accept or decline a qualifying offer.

Nov. 18: BBWAA MVP awards announced on MLB Network at 6 p.m.

Nov. 19: 40-man rosters must be finalized by 6 p.m.

Nov. 22: BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot announced.

Nov. 29: Edgar Martinez Award for outstanding DH announced at 6 p.m.

Dec 1: Collective bargaining agreement between the players and owners expires.

Dec. 2: Final day to offer contracts to arbitration-eligible free agents.

Dec. 5: Results of the Hall of Fame Golden Days and Early Baseball committee voting announced on MLB Network. Time TBA.

The Early Baseball ballot includes Buck O’Neil and Allie Reynolds. The Golden Days ballot features Dick Allen, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso, and Tony Oliva.

Dec. 6-8: Winter Meetings in Orlando.

Dec. 7: BBWAA Career Excellence Award winner announced.

Dec. 9: Rule 5 Draft. Also, the Hall of Fame announces the winner of the Ford Frick Award.

Dec. 31: Deadline for BBWAA Hall of Fame ballots to be submitted.

Jan. 14: Deadline for any unsigned players eligible for arbitration to exchange proposed salaries with teams.

Jan 25: Hall of Fame voting results announced on MLB Network. Time TBA.

Note: Some events scheduled after Dec. 1 could be rescheduled or canceled if no labor agreement is reached and owners impose a lockout.

Extra bases

Jerry Remy was never much of a power hitter, but managed to go deep on some of the greatest pitchers of his era. Greene, Bill Globe Staff

Jerry Remy hit only seven home runs over 10 seasons in the majors. But his victims included Hall of Famers Fergie Jenkins, Catfish Hunter, and Jack Morris. Remy never connected at Fenway Park. Being a lefthanded hitter sure didn’t help that. But he was a solid .296/.347/.348 hitter at Fenway over 373 games … The Mets have known for months they wanted to hire a president of baseball operations. The regular season has been over for 35 days and they still don’t have one but have been publicly turned down by a dozen executives in what has become an embarrassing spectacle of a search. The Padres fired manager Jayce Tingler on Oct. 6 and had the estimable Bob Melvin in place three weeks later. It doesn’t always work out, but San Diego president of baseball operations A.J. Preller aims high on everything … Buster Posey is a no-doubt Hall of Famer. His credentials include three World Series rings, an MVP, a batting title, seven All-Star selections, and a career .831 OPS as a catcher. The Hall ballot also asks that voters take character into account and deciding how far to take that can be a challenge with some players. But Posey was one of the great gentlemen and competitors in the game, a player who had the respect of everyone he played with or against … In the end, former Mariners president Kevin Mather lost his job for telling the truth. Mather resigned under pressure in February after making comments to a local Rotary Club that included saying Kyle Seager was overpaid and wouldn’t have his option picked up after the season and that prospects Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert would be held back from making their debuts so they couldn’t accrue a full year of service time. Guess what? Kelenic and Gilbert didn’t make their debuts until May 13 and Seager had his $15 million option declined after hitting .231 with a .740 OPS the previous five seasons. Mather also made disparaging comments about some Asian and Latin players and had to go. But his comments on how the Mariners would handle their roster were spot-on … Who is the face of baseball? There’s no right answer and plenty of candidates. But can you do better than Shohei Ohtani? He’s likely to be — or at least should be — a unanimous MVP choice in the American League, has the universal respect of his fellow players for his talent and how he conducts himself on the field, and was at Game 1 of the World Series to receive the Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award from Rob Manfred. Ohtani said in Houston that he took a two-week break after the season and plans on starting his workout program soon. “At this point, I’m not really worried about anything going forward. I feel pretty confident that I could repeat what I did this year,” he said. “I just need to get out there and play every day and leave the numbers, put up good numbers, and I think I’ll be able to at least have a similar season as this year.” Kevin Cash, who managed the AL in the All-Star Game, was blown away at how accommodating Ohtani was to every request from the league, his teammates, and others in Denver. “He was amazing,” Cash said. “He’s just the kind of guy you’d want him to be. He really loves playing.” … Congrats to Don Orsillo. His nephew, Joe Dooley of Hall High in West Hartford, Conn., signed to play at the University of Hartford. He’s a third baseman and righthanded pitcher … Happy 31st birthday to Danny Santana, who played 38 games for the Red Sox this past season and hit .181. Incredibly enough he also appeared in three postseason games and was 0 for 3 with three strikeouts. Santana had an .857 OPS in 511 plate appearances for the Rangers in 2019 but had surgery on his right elbow near the end of that season and has since had a .569 OPS over 190 plate appearances for the Rangers and Sox. Don Newhauser is 74. He was 4-3 with a 2.39 ERA in 42 games for the Sox from 1972-74. A tall righthanded reliever, Newhauser was one of the team’s best rookies in ‘72 but was done with baseball in 1976 because of injuries.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.