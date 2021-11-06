Have at it, Revolution. Revel in a historic season, a 2021 campaign that earned the franchise’s first Supporters’ Shield while setting the league’s season points record. Regardless of whether Sunday’s match with Inter Miami brings an unprecedented 23rd win or adds to the impressive 73-point haul, the postgame celebration is on. Lift the shield, drop the confetti, and join the fans for an open-air party 27 seasons in the making.

Big week for the Revolution. New logo, new trophy, and a big old party planned for Sunday’s regular-season finale in Foxborough.

And then, if this team is smart, it’s immediately forgotten. Because as nice as it is to recognize being the champions of the regular season, American soccer does not follow the European model of ending the conversation there. Do you watch “Ted Lasso”? As the great expatriate soccer/football coach quipped upon being informed that his goal of making the playoffs didn’t translate across the pond: “My job just got a lot easier.”

Because in America, the playoffs are the thing.

Advertisement

“Show me a team that celebrates winning a Supporters’ Shield and I’ll show you a team that bombed out of the MLS playoffs,” said Alexi Lalas, the Fox soccer analyst who was an original MLS player and started his MLS career with the Revolution.

“That’s the way it is,” he said. “It’s wonderful for that organization and for the pretty long-suffering fan base, and obviously I have a place in my heart for that organization, but I think that Bruce Arena will be the first to tell you that this is a league built on winning the MLS Cup. While they should be praised and have pride in winning a Supporters’ Shield, it’s not something they should nor are resting their laurels on.”

With Arena at the helm? Not a chance. From the moment Arena was convinced by Robert and Jonathan Kraft to right this listing soccer ship, he’s shown an admirable understanding of what it takes to earn a share of the Boston sports spotlight. Future hindsight will certainly cast a regular-season crown as success, but without a Cup, would that overall view settle on failure? Arena would rather not find out.

Advertisement

Don't expect any resting on laurels from Bruce Arena. Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

“I would say this season has been a success,” he said on a call with reporters Friday. “I think obviously the MLS Cup would be icing on the cake, but we’re absolutely thrilled with the regular season with winning the Supporters’ Shield, and look forward to the challenge of the playoffs. But you know sport. Everyone wants to win championships, and the champion in the MLS is defined as the Cup winner. We won the regular season and we want to win the Cup.

“This is a town of winners. Every team in this town has won championships except the Revolution. If we want to elevate ourselves in the city of Boston we have to win championships.”

Arena certainly knows how. In directing a most impressive franchise rebuild, Arena leaned on the résumé he built in Washington D.C. and Los Angeles, as well as with leading the United States men’s national team. The 70-year-old coach has five MLS Cups in his trophy case, and with his next league win, ties Sigi Schmid for most all time. He’s done it all with a deft combination of on-field tactics and personnel management, the intersection of which has him consistently finding a way to maximize a player’s potential.

Advertisement

And keeping their eyes on the prize.

“It’s kind of a tough emotion where we’re excited that we won the Supporters’ Shield, we’ve set the MLS points record and we’re happy about that, but we also know we want to do more,” forward Teal Bunbury said. “Both are fantastic, but we’re also tempering it with knowing, hey, we haven’t won the ultimate goal, the ultimate prize, winning the MLS Cup.”

So much has gone right to rev the Revolution hype train, from the emergence of Matt Turner as one of the best goalkeepers in the game to a trio of designated players in Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa, and Carles Gil who have lived up to every cent of their investment, from the rise of young stars such as Tajon Buchanan to the revitalization of veteran ones such as Emmanuel Boateng, the way it has all come together is nothing short of breathtaking. The regular-season ride has been similarly wild, but once it concludes Sunday, once that well-deserved party is over, the new mission begins.

“The confetti and music will happen on Sunday, but that would never be as loud or crazy as winning the MLS Cup,” Lalas said. “Quick, who won the Supporters’ Shield last year? It’s the way it works — agree or disagree whether you think it’s right, but don’t argue [whether] the Cup is the most important thing in MLS. That moment, when that music is playing and confetti is coming down and you are holding the MLS Cup, that is the moment that counts, that solidifies your place in history.”

Advertisement

Matthew Judon, one of the free agent players the Patriots signed this past offseason, showed up to his midweek news conference wearing the new Revolution logo, unveiled on Wednesday. “I wish those guys well,” he said, before adding, “We love championships. I hope they win one.”

So do they, Matthew. So do they.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.