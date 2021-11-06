The Bruins (5-4-0) threw everything they could at Jack Campbell, outshooting the Maple Leafs, 42-36, and 21-9 in the third.

In a hard-skating, aggressive Saturday night special, Toronto grabbed its fifth win in a row, 5-2 over Boston, in the first meeting of the teams since Oct. 22, 2019.

Auston Matthews and John Tavares scored twice, while Mitch Marner scored the empty-netter.

They’ll meet again March 29 in Boston and April 29 back at Scotiabank Arena.

The Bruins had some life with 11:31 left in the third. David Pastrnak, not himself lately, powered a one-timer through Campbell (40 saves). Pastrnak seemed to have a chance to attack on the rush, but he slowed up and let Brad Marchand handle the playmaking duties. Pastrnak got to his spot in the left circle, and found his third goal of the season.

During the Bruins’ push in the third, Campbell got a glove on a heavy shot from Craig Smith, kicked out a Karson Kuhlman rush, and got help from his post after Erik Haula snuck a shot through.

Shots were 15-7, Boston, in the period when Michael Bunting tripped Connor Clifton. Former Bruin Ondrej Kase helped kill the penalty. Welcome to the dark side.

Boston pulled Linus Ullmark (31 saves) with 2:07 to go. Charlie Coyle had two stuff attempts, but couldn’t elevate the puck over Campbell’s pad.

Observations from the game:

▪ Ullmark was doing all he could (24 saves), but the Bruins were looking at a 4-1 deficit early in the third. Two Matthews power-play goals were part of three unanswered for Toronto, after Taylor Hall opened the scoring with a PPG in the first. Tavares made it a three-goal edge by boxing out Mike Reilly and sliding home a rebound at 2:53 of the third.

▪ Matthews, last year’s Rocket Richard Trophy winner (41 goals in 52 games), scored his fourth of the year with 5:01 left in the second, roofing his own rebound. He was alone in front, losing the check of Marchand on a zone entry. He took a pass from Marner, who had a second chance to create offense after collecting Derek Forbort’s one-handed clearing attempt.

▪ The Leafs had a two-goal lead with 1:06 left in the frame when the Bruins left Matthews too much room in the right circle. He blew a one-timer off the stick of Forbort, short side on Ullmark. One of Toronto’s big four — Matthews, Marner, William Nylander, Tavares — have scored the Leafs’ last 13 goals.

▪ The latter man-advantage chance came with Marchand in the box for high-sticking. He and Timothy Liljegren were jostling in front, sticks high, and an official put Liljegren in the box. But referee Ian Walsh yanked the Leafs winger off the penalty bench, putting Marchand there instead.

▪ Toronto evened the score at 12:21 of the first, Marner chipping a Morgan Reilly feed off Tavares in front. It was a bit of a mess: The puck barely crossed the line and the left side of the Bruins’ net was off its moorings, Patrice Bergeron having shoved Tavares into the post. Walsh called it a goal on the ice, which was critical. A league review couldn’t find evidence to disprove Walsh’s call.

▪ That was more hard luck for Ullmark, who made two good saves on a first-period penalty kill, following Clifton’s undisciplined roughing on Nylander. The netminder stopped eight of nine in the first period and 24 of 27 in the first 40 minutes. He also owes Bergeron a beer. The captain saved a goal after Ullmark went diving, leaving the net open for Morgan Reilly’s bid. Bergeron took the puck off the chest.

▪ Bergeron’s signature one-timer on the power play has been working so well, it might not have needed help. Taylor Hall was there to lend a hand. When Marchand found his buddy in the bumper spot, Hall tipped the captain’s low drive at 8:37 for a one-goal lead. Hall hadn’t scored in 11 games against Toronto, dating back to 2012.

▪ The Leafs snuffed out the Bruins’ next two power plays, but that one was surgically executed. Toronto was well aware that the Marchand-to-Bergeron connection yielded three goals in Thursday’s win over Detroit. Three Leafs converged on Bergeron on his first two touches, but on his third, he was left open.

▪ Hall, the new net-front man on the first unit, played his spot well. He set up for a deflection as Bergeron snapped his hips and fired. He got it with the shaft of his stick, the puck bouncing past Campbell (22 of 23 stops through two periods).

▪ He wasn’t alone in his struggles — Haula found himself demoted in the second, and Pastrnak continues to misfire when he does decide to shoot — but through 40, it was an uncharacteristic performance from Charlie McAvoy. He was on the ice for nine scoring chances against, per Natural Stat Trick, and none for. He was outshot, 11-2. To make matters worse, he was hobbled by a shot off the foot late in the second.

