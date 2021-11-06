Sort of. Ontario, slowly emerging from lockdown, re-opened indoor dining in July. Downtown is much quieter than the pre-pandemic days. Proof of vaccination was required to enter most establishments. Whether it’s that or last season’s playoff failures, the Maple Leafs are feeling it, attendance slightly short of a sellout for five of their seven home games (two of the last three were sellouts).

“It’s a great city,” he said after Thursday’s win over Detroit. “It’s very nice. I don’t know what’s going on up there. Everything’s kind of normal here for the most part. I don’t know if they are.”

TORONTO — Not including the 2020 bubble playoffs, it has been more than two years since the Bruins have played here: Oct. 22, 2019. Brad Marchand was more than ready.

Still, the Bruins took advantage of the road time after landing on Friday.

“Some smaller groups went for dinner,” Patrice Bergeron said. “We’re trying to mix in some groups and try to get to know some of the new guys, and last night was no different. It’s been a lot of fun so far. Being on the road helps create some chemistry and bonding on a different level. It was a fun night last night.”

Two longtime rivals, a Saturday night game, on Hockey Night in Canada. Hard to believe it had been two years.

“Being able to travel, going back to regular divisions, going to Canada, being allowed to go outside and hang out and not being at the hotel for dinner — it’s been nice,” Bergeron said. “It feels like it’s back to normal pretty much.”

…

No question a slew of future Olympians faced off on Saturday.

Assuming the NHL goes to Beijing, Toronto’s Auston Matthews (USA), William Nylander (Sweden), and Mitch Marner (Canada) are slam-dunks. Boston’s Marchand (Canada), David Pastrnak (Czechia), and Charlie McAvoy (USA) are obvious choices.

The Canadians are loaded at forward, but it’s a good bet that 36-year-old Bergeron will also make the cut. It was a topic of discussion among reporters here, with the Bruins visiting for the first time since Oct. 2019. Bergeron maintained that he’s not thinking about a third gold medal (2010, ‘14).

“Honestly I’m not,” he said. “I’m trying to stay in the moment. I think it’s the best thing I can do, worry about the Bruins and what we can accomplish. Things fall into place after that.”

Coach Bruce Cassidy, who will be an assistant to Tampa’s Jon Cooper on the Canadian staff, has been preparing. He plans to meet with Cooper when the Lightning come to Boston for a Dec. 4 game.

“I do some in my free time, a little bit of area that Coop’s given me to look at, see how that’s going to translate,” said Cassidy, whose boss, GM Don Sweeney, will assist St. Louis’s Doug Armstrong in Beijing. “I think until you get all your set pieces, you can’t get too far into it.”

…

The Bruins got a look at old pals Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase, the pair of short-timers not qualified as restricted free agents last summer. Ritchie opened the year as Auston Matthews’s left wing, but has been riding the No. 4 line of late, with Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds. He has one assist in 11 games.

Coach Sheldon Keefe seems higher on Kase (1-1—2), who has been killing penalties instead of seeing time on the Leafs’ second power play unit. Keefe is looking at Pierre Engvall there instead.

“He gives you everything he has, no matter what you ask of him,” Keefe said of Kase, his No. 3 right wing. “If he makes a mistake, it’s not for lack of trying.”

…

Cassidy arrived at Scotiabank Arena with 199 wins as a Bruin coach (199-85-41), sixth in franchise history. Next up: Gerry Cheevers (204) … His starter, Linus Ullmark, came in with shaky numbers in Toronto — 0-3-0, .881 save percentage, 4.02 goals against average — from his time with the Sabres. In his last time here (Dec. 17, 2019) Matthews ripped one short-side shelf, and scored another by undressing him on a deke … Toronto starter Jack Campbell, starting for the 10th time in 12 games, won’t get much rest with Petr Mrazek (groin tweak) out … The Bruins entered 25-0-2 since the start of last year when leading after 20 minutes … Kase was 1 point shy of 100 for his career … William Nylander scored overtime winners in two of the Leafs’ previous four games … In their 677 previous meetings since 1924, the Leafs had outscored the Bruins, 2,010 to 2,004.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.