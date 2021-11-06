Brown missed time with a strained hamstring prior to the NBA’s coronavirus suspension but used that time to get completely healthy. Considering Brown’s reliance on athleticism and explosion, the Celtics have no plans to rush him back.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka said before Saturday night’s game vs. the Mavericks that Brown could miss a few days with his strained right hamstring, sustained in the late stages of Boston’s win Thursday night at Miami.

DALLAS — Jaylen Brown has battled hamstring problems in the past and the Celtics are being cautious with his current strain.

The Celtics sent Brown back to Boston on Friday to have the hamstring examined. Boston does not play again until Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors.

Brown had been off to an uneven start prior to the previous two games against the Magic and Heat.

“We’ll know more [Sunday] about severity or length of time,” Udoka said. “He has some tightness there. It’s something he’s dealt with in the past. He’s had three [strains] in the last four years but he’s bounced back pretty quickly.

“It could be anywhere from a week to two weeks depending on the person.”

The Celtics replaced Brown in the starting lineup with guard Dennis Schröder, who has improved his offensive production in the past few days. Dallas coach Jason Kidd was wary of a Brown-less Celtics squad.

“Jaylen’s an All-Star in the league so that means [Jayson] Tatum is an All-Star and Marcus Smart is very good, and those guys get more shots and that’s dangerous,” he said. “They know they have to score more with Jaylen out. Our defense will be tested. They’re playing extremely well.”

Lacing ‘em up

Enes Kanter has made more headlines with his off-the-floor actions than his play with the Celtics. The reserve center has placed messages on his games sneakers multiple times calling out what he believes is unjust political practices in China. Also, Kanter stands a few step back of his teammates during the Star Spangled Banner and appears to pray before rejoining his teammates in a huddle.

Kanter’s outspoken persona and affable personality has made him a popular figure amongst his respective teams. Udoka, coaching Kanter for the first time, said he has not had any discussions with Kanter about his activism.

“We haven’t talked about it at all,” Udoka said. “It’s a thing I’m not sure if he’s done in the past or if he’s just starting it this year but he has a right to his thing and it’s something we don’t discuss, or have not.”

A valued mentor

Celtics center Robert Williams can’t stop raving about the presence of Al Horford, his 35-year-old mentor who has not only performed beyond expectations but also helped Williams improve on defense.

“Defensively and offensively and off the court, Al has been a great attribute to us,” Williams said. “He was here my rookie year and he’s an anchor. He’s the OG. After the game we lost [against Chicago], he sat us all down and he told us winning ain’t easy, if everybody could do it, they’d be winning. You got to embrace the loss, embrace the mess ups and keep pushing.”

Williams has remained healthy and developed into a staunch defensive presence and opportunitisic scorer.

“It gives me a whole lot of confidence,” Williams said of Horford’s presence. “When I got him critiquing my game, giving me pointers, it means a lot to me, especially when he sees stuff that I don’t see. So I’m always listening.”

The Celtics defense has been stellar the past two games, as they held opponents to less than 80 points and a combined 33.3 percent shooting.

“It seems like we’ve been more together, honestly,” Williams said. “We don’t mess up coverages. I feel like we’ve been covering for each other in a great manner. I think everybody had the will to want to win games. We seen where we were lacking at and we needed to step up defensively.”

Back in Big D

Former Mavericks guard Josh Richardson was available for Saturday’s game and was able to face his former team. Richardson missed Thursday’s win over the Miami Heat with a bruised foot. The Heat are another of Richardson’s former teams . . . Mavericks 7-foot-3-inch forward Kristaps Porzingis returned to the lineup after missing five games with a back strain. Porzingis adds another element to the Dallas offense because of his length and 3-point prowess. Kidd said the club will try to play him in the 30-minute range.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.