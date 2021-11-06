Lily Roslonek scored twice and dished out two assists Saturday to lead Dedham past No. 30 Rockland, 4-0, in the first round of the Division 3 tournament. Peyton Teehan and Jamie McDonough also scored first-half goals for the No. 3 seed Marauders, who will face Pentucket or Medway in the Round of 16.

The first defeat will also be the last one, with tournament time at hand for the third-seeded Marauders, who hope to put that off as long as possible as they look to claim a state championship.

Losing is something the Dedham girls’ soccer team has yet to experience this fall.

“We haven’t had a tournament in two years and we haven’t had a lot of kids who have played in a tournament before,” Dedham coach Don Savi said. “We know it’s going to be tougher going forward but we’ll be ready to go.”

The Marauders were hungry to get a taste of the postseason Saturday after going a year without in 2020, and after a slow start began to show their title credentials.

“We just have good players at every level,” Savi said. “We don’t give many goals and we score a lot of goals, that’s a good formula.”

The initial breakthrough came with 23:17 left when Teehan got on the end of a cross from out wide. The hosts ran free along the wings, with many crosses flying into the opposing box and the game almost exclusively being played in the Bulldogs’ half.

“We have a lot of different goal scorers,” Roslonek said. “We have a talented offensive team; we move around and always get open for each other.”

Roslonek, a junior, scored twice in the second half to wrap up the win. The hosts gradually improved as the contest went on and will enter the next round full of confidence.

“I think we have a chance [to win], but we can’t play down,” Roslonek said. “We can play to a high level when we play hard, but we need to play to the best of our abilities.”

No. 30 Rockland, which won its preliminary round contest 6-1 against Seekonk, finished its season 8-8-2.

Rockland’s Shea McDougal (8) and Dedham’s Kate Dooley (18) vie for a header in Saturday's Division 3 first-round game. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Rockland goalie Emma Cameron, (99) makes a save on Dedham’s Jamie McDonough (9) in Saturday's Division 3 first-round game. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Groton-Dunstable 2, North Reading 1 — Goals by Faith Kosiba and Lindsay Ketelhom paved the way to a first-round victory for the No. 11 Crusaders (13-1-3).

Division 1 State

Bishop Feehan 5, Methuen 0 — Sophomore Kyle Gorman and senior Mikayla Dorrer each scored twice in the No. 2 Shamrocks (17-1-1) in the first-round victory.

Hingham 2, Newton North 0 — Sophomore Sophie Reale and junior Kelsey Tarby scored, leading the No. 1 Harborwomen (18-0-1) to a first-round victory. Senior goalkeeper Kathryn Wilson recorded the shutout.

Natick 4, Attleboro 0 — Senior Mikayla Henderson, a Montclair State commit, provided a goal and two assists, junior Emma Grant scored twice, and senior Briar Grady added two assists in a first-round win for the No. 6 Redhawks (12-1-5).

Needham 2, Bridgewater-Raynham 1 — Jackie Pucillo and Casey Connors scored to lead the No. 11 Rockets (12-5-2) to a first-round win.

Division 2 State

Holliston 2, Ludlow 1 — Goals by sophomore Kaitlin O’Connell and freshman Kaylee MacDonald powered the No. 21 Panthers (7-6-5) to a first-round victory.

Masconomet 4, Dartmouth 0 — Elena Lindonen had two goals and an assist in the first-round victory for 10th-seeded Masco (17-2).

Division 4 State

West Bridgewater 8, Lunenburg 0 — Rachael Geniuch (3 goals), Kylie Fuller (2 goals), Amanda Jacques (2 goals) and Mya Hebert sparked the offense for the Wildcats (17-2-0) in the first-round win. Sophie Roy posted the shutout.

Division 5 State

Lenox 4, Hopkins 0 — Mary Elliot scored and notched two assists, and Molly Knight added a goal and an assist in a first-round win for the No. 6 Millionaires (14-4-1).

Mystic Valley 3, Maynard 0 — Sophomore Reilly Hickey scored twice and eighth-grader Lucia Antonucci added a goal in the first-round win for the No. 19 Eagles (15-3-1).

Non-tournament games

Tabor 3, Groton 0 — Junior Bella Garces scored all three goals to lead Tabor (10-3-2) to an ISL victory.