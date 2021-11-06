“I said to her, “Imagine if we could score three goals in three minutes,” Pellerin said.

With three minutes left in their first-round game of the MIAA Division 4 tournament, fourth-seeded Ipswich held a three-goal lead over No. 29 Seekonk.

Her players nearly pulled it off, scoring two goals in the last minute of play, but it was not enough as host Ipswich hung on for a 3-2 victory Saturday at Jack Welch Stadium.

Seekonk (4-14-1) matched Ipswich’s high energy in the first quarter, with goalie Lauren Morales making four of her nine saves in the frame. Five minutes into the second, Ipswich’s Kayden Flather dished in a goal off a teammate’s rebound. The Tigers (15-1) maintained possession for most of the quarter, and with 50 seconds to go before the half, an Ashton Flather blast put the Tigers up 2-0.

Advertisement

Ipswich was in control for most of the third quarter, but struggled to score until the opening minute of the fourth, when Cairo Teheen scored off a corner to put the Tigers up by three.

But in the closing minutes of the game, Seekonk surged back. Cecilia Neary scored with 59 seconds left. Twenty-four seconds later, Lily MacDonald added another for a one-goal game. The Warriors nearly tied the game on a corner as time expired, but the Ipswich defense made a huge stop to preserve the win.

Postgame, Ipswich coach Nikki Pignone believed her team learned a valuable lesson .

“Regular-season play and postseason play are two completely different things,” Pignone said. “Teams come out of nowhere and can play like totally different teams, and we need to do the same.”

Ipswich plays St. Mary’s in a Round of 16 game Wednesday.

Case 3, Blackstone Valley 2 — Megan Smith and Lexi Yost rifled in fourth-quarter goals to complete the come-from-behind first-round victory for the 11th-seeded Cardinals (12-4-2).

Advertisement

Frontier 1, Hopedale 0 — Emily DeMaio was assisted by Rebecca Wallace-West in the third quarter to send the No. 15 Red Hawks (11-6-1) to the second round.

Monomoy 7, Southwick 1 — Senior Caroline DiGiovanni scored the first six goals to help the top-seeded Sharks (13-3-2) soar past the No. 33 Rams (9-8-3) in the first-round win. Freshman Emily Layton also scored for Monomoy (13-3-2), which will host No. 17 South Hadley in a Round of 16 matchup.

Senior Devan Fox scored for Southwick (9-8-3), which advanced following a 4-1 victory over No. 32 Sturgis West in the preliminary round.

“Usually in the past we haven’t really made it past the first round, so to score six goals in one game and make it on to the third round is very exciting,” DiGiovanni said. “Especially with it being my senior year, I’m really excited. This was our senior night too, so I think we had a lot of intensity and showed that we wanted to win.”

St. Mary’s 2, Greenfield 1 — Maggie Pierce scored her second goal of the game in overtime to spur the No. 13 Spartans (8-8-2) to the program’s first postseason win.

Uxbridge 8, Narragansett 0 — Ellie Bouchard, Julianna Casucci, and Chloe Kaeller (1 assist) each scored 2 goals as the No. 3 Spartans (16-0-2) picked up the first-round win.

West Bridgewater 4, Leicester 0 — Abby Matta netted three goals, Lexi Levine scored once and Joelle Cameron posted the shutout for the No. 9 Wildcats (10-2-3) in the first-round win.

Advertisement

Division 1 State

Wachusett 7, Marshfield 0 — Lilly Chaisson tallied two goals and Anna Crockett, Liv Grady, Kathryn Guertin, Lilly Johnson, and Lindsay McGurl each scored once for the No. 7 Mountaineers (12-1-4) in the first-round win.

Girls’ volleyball

Division 1 State

North Andover 3, Taunton 0 — Emma Bosco’s 30 assists and 12 digs, paired with Maeve Gaffny’s 9 kills, powered the No. 3 Scarlet Knights (17-2) past their first-round opponent in straight sets.

Division 4 State

Nantucket 3, Monument Mtn. 1 — Chloe Marrero had 15 kills and Bianca Santo notched 34 assists for the No. 16 Whalers (13-6) in the first-round win.

Boys’ cross-country

Catholic Memorial standout Christopher Sullivan continued to assert himself at the MSTCA Frank Mooney Invitational at the Wrentham Developmental Center. Sullivan won the Junior Large Schools 5-kilometer in 15 minutes, 29.5 seconds, 40-plus seconds ahead of the field.

Methuen senior Freddy Coleman conquered the Senior Large Schools race with a first-place finish (15:42.7), but Acton-Boxborough (67 points) won the team event. In the Small Schools Junior/Senior 5K, Falmouth’s Henry Gartner scored an overall win with a time of 16:05.3. Martha’s Vineyard, led by runner-up Jonathan Norton (16:10.3), won the team event with 39 points.

The fastest time of the day came in the Sophomore Small Schools race, in which Marcus Reilly of Northbridge put down a scorching 15:24.5.

Girls’ cross-country

Holliston was dominant in the Frank Mooney Junior/Senior Small Schools 5K. Panthers sophomore Carmen Luisi set a personal best with a clocking at 17:42.1 at Wrentham Development Center. Teammates Maggie Kuchman (18:37.8) and Ella Bosselman (18:40.5) went 2-3, and Kate Currie (sixth,19:08.8) and Annabelle Lynch (eighth,19:47.7) also excelled.

Advertisement

Jill Bakey prevailed in the Junior Large Schools race, winning in 19:37.0 and propelling Melrose (66) to team honors. Milton’s Christina Sullivan edged Methuen’s Miana Caraballo in the Senior Large Schools race, winning by six seconds in 18:54.4.

Winchester’s depth proved enough to win in the Senior Large Schools race with 43 points; Hannah Cumming’s 11th-place finish (20:13.7) highlighted a stretch of five Winchester runners between places 11 and 21.

Globe correspondent Brady Joyal reported from Harwich, and correspondents Colin Bannen, Ethan Fuller, Cam Kerry, Ethan McDowell, and Steven Sousa contributed to this story.