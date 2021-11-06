Golden Pal rocketed to the front and was never threatened in winning by 1¼ lengths. He ran 1¼ lengths in 54.75 seconds and paid $7 to win as the 5-2 favorite.

One race earlier, Ortiz guided Golden Pal to a 1¼-length win in the $1 million Turf Sprint. Both of his mounts were favorites.

DEL MAR, Calif. — Life Is Good cruised to a 5¾-length victory in the $1 million Dirt Mile on Saturday, giving jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. his third Breeders’ Cup victory of the weekend at Del Mar.

Ortiz and trainer Wesley Ward combined to take the Juvenile Turf on Friday with Twilight Gleaming. Golden Pal won that race last year, making him a two-time Cup winner among his five career victories.

Todd Pletcher trains Life Is Good and earned his 12th Cup win. Ortiz has 14 career Cup victories.

Knicks Go and Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality were the favorites for the $6 million Classic later Saturday. The field was reduced to eight when Express Train was scratched in the morning with swelling in his right hock, similar to an ankle.

Sun broke through the fog that blanketed the seaside track north of San Diego a day earlier.

The first of Saturday’s nine Cup races began with a big upset. Ce Ce, a 6-1 shot, won the $1 million Filly & Mare Sprint by 2½ lengths. Defending champion Gamine, the 2-5 favorite trained by Bob Baffert, finished third, ending her five-race winning streak.

“She just got tired,” Baffert said. “The winner ran a great race. She looked great in the paddock. I knew she was the one to beat.”

Victor Espinoza rode Ce Ce to his first Cup win since 2015, when the now 49-year-old jockey and Triple Crown winner American Pharoah won the Classic.

Modern Games won the $1 million Juvenile Turf on Friday — but anyone who bet on him in certain types of wagers didn’t cash a ticket and got their money back because of a mistake by the veterinarians.

The Ireland-bred colt was the 2-1 favorite in a field of 12. He was in the No. 1 post position and Albahr was in the No. 2 spot.

Modern Games reared up and hit the back of the starting gate, causing Albahr to flip over and become lodged underneath the gate.

During a delay that lasted about 12 minutes, the crowd of 20, 536 was told that Albahr was scratched. Soon, it was announced that Modern Games was scratched, too. Both are trained by Charlie Appleby.

After a review by the stewards, it was announced that Modern Games would run after all, but for purse money only; no wagering was allowed.

Modern Games won the 1 mile turf race under jockey William Buick by 1½ lengths.

According to California Horse Racing Board Rule 1974 (C), if a horse is removed from the wagering pool to start in a race as a non-wagering interest for purse only and is disregarded for betting purposes, the circumstances shall be announced over the public address system at the time the action is taken and thereafter to adequately inform the public. The rule also requires that off-track wagering outlets be notified at the same time.

Fans booed as the horses returned to the grandstand after the race. There was no immediate word on how much money Del Mar had to refund. All wagers on Modern Games in the win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, superfecta, and super high five pools are subject to refund, according to CHRB rules.

Daily double and Pick 3 wagers on Modern Games received a consolation payment.

In all other multi-leg wagers that ended with that race, bettors with tickets including Modern Games and Albahrm received the post-time favorite, Dakota Gold, unless they designated an alternate for the race.

“The horse was taken out of the wagering pools when it was racing sound,” said Scott Chaney, executive director of the California Horse Racing Board.

Veterinarian Dr. Chuck Jenkins was the one who called the stewards to report the scratch, Chaney said. Jenkins was part of the vet team assigned to the turf course.

Jenkins and vet Dr. Dana Stead were behind the gate and saw Modern Games rear and hit himself. They also saw Albahr underneath the gate.

What they didn’t see was an assistant starter in front of the gate open it to let Modern Games out, said Dr. Jeff Blea, the CHRB’s equine medical director.

“They were under the impression [Modern Games] reared back and then busted through the front of the gate, further compounding that horse’s health,” Blea said. “That was the reason the scratch was called in.”

Once the vets were told Modern Games had been let out of the gate, they examined him and found him fit and healthy to race. However, they had called the scratch into the stewards before knowing Modern Games had been let out of the gate and before examining him, Blea said.

In a regular race in California, there is a single racing veterinarian assigned to call the stewards to report the number and name of a horse being removed from a race. The stewards repeat the information to confirm it.

At the Breeders’ Cup, there are multiple vets representing Del Mar, the Breeders’ Cup, and the CHRB involved in every race for safety purposes.

“To be fair, there are lots of cooks in the kitchen right now,” Chaney said. “A possible solution would be to kind of solidify to one person who can call in a scratch.”

The stewards could have left him scratched. However, once a horse is scratched or removed from the wagering pool it cannot be reinstated. It also would not have been fair to the owner, trainer, and jockey when the horse was sound to race, Chaney said.

While such a thing isn’t unheard of, it’s extremely rare in a major event like the Breeders’ Cup, which brings the world’s top horses together for 14 lucrative races over two days.

Modern Games got his picture taken in the winner’s circle. He earned $520,000 for Godolphin Stable, which is owned by Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai.

Tiz the Bomb finished second and paid $17.60, $7.40, and $5.20.