The Celtics came all the way back from 19 down to take a 2-point lead with 2:12 left, but failed to score again. Marcus Smart responded with a bizarre decision to intentionally foul Doncic with 11.4 seconds left in the game and 6 seconds on the shot clock.

The Slovenian superstar seems to bring his best against Boston and with the Celtics on the verge of sending the game into overtime, he denied them with a improbable step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer, handing the Celtics a bitter 107-104 loss at American Airlines Center.

The Celtics had a foul to give, but it also ensured the Mavericks would take the final shot, and Doncic again showed why he is amongst the best clutch shooters in the game, reprising his buzzer-beating heroics of a year ago when his late 3-pointer pinned the Celtics with a 110-107 road loss.

Doncic finished with 33 points while Kristaps Porzingis had 21. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics surge, scoring 32 points with 11 rebounds while Dennis Schröder added 21, but Boston didn’t score in the final two minutes and Tatum and Schröder failed to secure a late rebound with 1:45 left that resulted later in a Porzingis trying basket.

The Celtics resuscitated themselves in the third quarter after looking completely outclassed in the first half. Behind a resurgent Tatum, the Celtics started the quarter on a 19-4 run to slice the deficit to 61-59 with 5:57 left.

Schröder, who started in place of Jaylen Brown, joined Tatum to combine for all 19 points in that stretch. Schröder was so animated during the run he didn’t want to come out of the game and had to be consulted by head coach Ime Udoka. He would soon return to the game and help Boston make a late-quarter run to cut Dallas’ lead to 79-72.

Doncic burned the Celtics for 25 points after three quarters as he continued his mastery of Boston. Tatum matched Doncic with 25 points.

The Celtics left whatever defensive intensity they built over the past two games back in Miami. Dallas, with Porzingis back after a five-game absence, jumped out to a 20-7 lead thanks to early hot shooting by Doncic and a pair of threes from Dorian Finney-Smith.

Without Brown, the Celtics couldn’t get untracked offensively. The encouraging news was Jayson Tatum appeared to snap out of his slump but he had little help. The Celtics continued to miss open shots or make turnovers and the Mavericks torched them in a halfcourt offense.

Jalen Brunson, the score-in-bunches reserve, came off the bench to score 13 points, nine in the second period as he faked Schröder and Marcus Smart with nifty spin moves for layups.

Doncic added two long 3-pointers as the Mavericks went on a 15-6 run to end the first half with a 57-40 lead. The Celtics struggled badly from the 3-point line, missing 15 of 17 in the first half, reminiscent of their 2-for-26 performance against the Washington Wizards on Oct. 30.

The Celtics besides Tatum were 0 for 15 from beyond the arc and they couldn’t match baskets with the efficient Mavericks. The Celtics needed their reserve to perform with Brown out and Romeo Langford (non-COVID illness) a late scratch but Aaron Nesmith (0 for 5) couldn’t match his sparkling performance in Miami.

Doncic, who has struggled this season and looks short of premium condition, had no trouble diving into the paint and draining step-back jumpers. He leaped in the air each time he made a 3-pointer, indicating he’s getting back into form.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.