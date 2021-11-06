NEW YORK — Luke Emge threw for three touchdowns and Harvard rolled to a 49-21 win over Columbia on Saturday.

The Crimson (6-2, 3-2 Ivy League) raced to a 42-0 lead before the Lions (5-3, 2-3) scored 21-straight points.

Aaron Shampklin had a pair of short touchdown runs in the first quarter and finished with 75 yards on 19 carries. Emge, a junior quarterback from Lancaster, Pa., threw all three of his scoring tosses in the second quarter, finishing 17 of 25 for 227 yards.