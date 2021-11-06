Arizona quarterback Will Plummer had 197 yards of total offense and the Wildcats (1-8, 1-5 Pac-12) held California (3-6, 2-4) to 122 yards while winning for the first time since a 35-30 victory over Colorado on Oct. 5, 2019. Arizona won its sixth straight in the series.

Wiley capped a 55-yard drive — the longest by either team in a game that featured 18 punts — that was set up by Stanley Berryhill III’s 25-yard punt return.

Arizona ended the nation’s longest losing streak at 20 games, beating COVID-19-depleted California, 10-3, on Saturday on Michael Wiley’s 10-yard touchdown run with 2:17 left in Tucson.

Cal played without starting quarterback Chase Garbers. He was one of seven starters and 24 players and coaches who were unavailable. Cal announced Thursday that “multiple” players were in Covid protocols and would not play, but federal and state laws prohibit Cal from commenting on individual players.

Garbers was the Pac-12′s total offense leader entering the weekend, at 293 yards per game.

Arizona broke a scoreless tie on Tyler Loop’s 29-yard field goal with 5:46 remaining in the third quarter, and California responded with Nick Lopez’s 34-yard field goal on its next drive.

Cal backup quarterback Ryan Glover, who had not taken a snap this season, completed 11 of 29 passes for 94 yards.

No. 6 Ohio State holds on

A 9-point win over the last-place team in the Big Ten West might not satisfy Ohio State’s fan base.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day was just fine with it.

C.J. Stroud threw for 405 yards and two touchdowns, Ohio State’s defense came up with a pair of stops after Nebraska had pulled within 6 points, and the sixth-ranked Buckeyes got out of Memorial Stadium with a 26-17 road win on Saturday.

“We’re going to watch it and think we could have won by three touchdowns or more if we clean some things up,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “But (Nebraska) is a good team, this is a good defense. We knew that coming in, I said that, and I believe that. It’s great to get wins on the road. It’s not easy to do.”

The Buckeyes’ nation-leading offense managed only two field goals in the second half, allowing the Cornhuskers to make it a one-score game until Noah Ruggles kicked a 46-yard field goal with 1:29 left.

Ohio State (8-1, 6-0 Big Ten) won its 24th straight game against a conference opponent but couldn’t have impressed the committee that made it No. 5 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

“Some things weren’t clicking right, and they put it on me to execute the passing game, and I felt we did that well,” Stroud said. “We have to start executing and finishing drives.”

The Huskers (3-7, 1-6) dropped their fourth straight game and are assured of a fourth consecutive losing season under Scott Frost and a fifth in a row overall.

The Buckeyes played without top receiver Garrett Wilson for an undisclosed reason but got a school-record 15 catches from Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a career-high 240 yards.

Stroud completed 36 of 54 passes but threw two interceptions after having gone four straight games without being picked off.

His 3-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave and Smith-Njigba’s 75-yard catch-and-run for a TD helped put the Buckeyes up 20-10 at half.

The Huskers scored late in the third quarter to pull within 23-17 and got the ball right back when Myles Farmer intercepted Stroud. Nebraska drove to the 13, but Chase Contreraz missed a 30-yard field-goal attempt.

JT Daniels returns, No. 1 Georgia rolls

With Missouri gearing its defense to stop the run, No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC) relied on big plays in a passing game that was boosted by the return of quarterback JT Daniels.

Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns before giving way to Daniels, the former starter, leading the Bulldogs to a 43-6 win over visiting Missouri (4-5, 1-4).

The game opened new questions for Georgia at quarterback while affirming the Bulldogs’ season-long defensive dominance. Missouri was held to 273 total yards in Georgia’s seventh game of the season allowing no more than 10 points.

The Bulldogs completed four passes of 31 yards or longer and seven for at least 15 yards. Wide receivers Jermaine Burton, who had a 47-yarder, and Arian Smith, who had a 35-yard scoring catch from Bennett, returned from injuries to boost the unit’s depth.

Daniels, who opened the season as Georgia’s starter before missing more than a month with a lat injury, came on midway through the third quarter. His 7-yard scoring pass to Ladd McConkey gave Georgia a 40-3 lead.

No. 8 Notre Dame stifles Navy

Jack Coan threw for 269 yards and a touchdown, Kyren Williams ran for two scores, and No. 8 Notre Dame (8-1, No. 10 CFP) shut down triple-option attack of Navy (2-7) in a 34-6 victory in South Bend, Ind. Coan completed 23 of 29 passes, with a 70-yard scoring pass to Kevin Austin late in the first half. Williams, who had a career-high 199 yards last week against North Carolina, scored on runs of 1 and 20 yards, but managed just 95 yards on 17 carries … Matt Corral threw for 324 yards and a touchdown to lead No. 15 Mississippi (7-2) past visiting Liberty (7-3) and former Rebels coach Hugh Freeze, 27-14. Corral continued to build a Heisman Trophy résumé, completing 20 of 27 passes, including six completions of 20-plus yards. The Rebels (7-2) raced to a 24-0 halftime lead, highlighted by a 70-yard touchdown run by Jerrion Ealy on the game’s second play … Spencer Sanders threw two touchdown passes to Tay Martin, No. 11 Oklahoma State had eight sacks, and the Cowboys won, 24-3, at West Virginia. Oklahoma State (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 11 CFP) has won seven straight over the Mountaineers (4-5, 2-4). West Virginia was limited to 133 total yards, including 17 yards on the ground against the Big 12′s top rushing defense.

No. 22 Penn State back in win column

Jahan Dotson caught 11 passes for a school-record 242 yards and three touchdowns, helping No. 22 Penn State (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) snap a three-game losing streak with a 31-14 victory at Maryland (5-4, 2-4). Sean Clifford threw for 363 yards for the Nittany Lions, including an 86-yard TD strike to Dotson that gave Penn State the lead with 13:55 to play. Dotson also caught scoring passes of 38 and 21 yards … Seth Henigan threw for 392 yards and two touchdowns, and host Memphis’s defense stymied No. 23 SMU in a 28-25 victory. Henigan, who missed last week’s loss to UCF with a right shoulder injury, completed 34 of 53 passes, including touchdowns of 2 yards to Eddie Lewis and 27 yards to Javon Ivory. SMU (7-2, 3-2 AAC) trailed 28-10 after a Memphis (5-4, 2-3) executed a trick play, a 40-yard touchdown pass from running back Rodrigues Clark to tight end Sean Dykes with 11:01 remaining … Tyler Van Dyke threw three touchdown passes, Charleston Rambo had 210 receiving yards, and host Miami (5-4, 3-2 ACC) continued its second-half surge with a 33-30 win over Georgia Tech (3-6, 3-5). Van Dyke completed 22 of 34 passes for 389 yards, becoming the first Miami quarterback since Bernie Kosar in 1984 with three consecutive games of at least 325 yards through the air.

Holy Cross continues hot streak

Ayir Asante caught three touchdown passes and Holy Cross beat Lafayette, 35-10, in Worcester, for the Crusaders’ fourth straight victory. The win kept Holy Cross (7-2, 4-0) tied with Fordham atop the Patriot League. Asante had nine catches, including a 47-yarder from Matthew Sluka to extend the Crusaders’ lead to 28-7 after three quarters. Marco Siderman threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns but also had a tipped pass returned 50 yards for a pick-6 by Major Jordan for the Leopards’ (3-6, 2-2) lone touchdown. Sluka added 97 passing yards. Peter Oliver ran for 105 yards on 18 carries … Westin Elliott threw for three touchdowns, Merrimack (5-4, Northeast Conference) added touchdowns on a punt return and interception return, and the Warriors defeated Wagner, 35-26, in New York. Backup quarterback Guenson Alexis scored on a 6-yard run to draw Wagner (0-9, 0-5) within 28-26 with 4:15 remaining but the Seahawks’ 2-point conversion attempt failed. After a Merrimack punt, Alexis was intercepted by Anthony Witherstone, who returned it 29 yards for a touchdown … Karl Mofor rushed 45 times for 222 yards and both Albany touchdowns as the host Great Danes picked up their first win of the season, defeating New Hampshire, 20-7. Jeff Undercuffler completed 5 of 10 passes for 81 yards for the Great Danes (1-8, 1-6 Colonial). The Wildcats (3-6, 2-4) went scoreless until Thomas Splagounias caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Bret Edwards with about 4:03 left in the game … Nolan Grooms passed for 330 yards and three touchdowns, Spencer Alston rushed for two scores, and Yale beat Brown, 63-38, in Providence. Melvin Rouse II caught five passes for 119 yards and a touchdown for Yale (5-3, 4-1 Ivy League). EJ Perry was 21-of-37 passing for 261 yards and three touchdowns for Brown (2-6, 1-4).