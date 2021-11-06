Old Rochester junior quarterback Noah Sommers completed just six passes, but he made them count, finishing with 135 passing yards and two touchdowns.

But it was the Bulldogs’ dormant passing game that was the difference Saturday in a 26-6 first-round win No. 12 Northeast Metro Tech at David S. Hagen Memorial Field in Mattapoisett.

Old Rochester’s hard-nosed running game delivered a 5-2 record in the regular season and the fifth seed in MIAA Division 5 football playoffs.

“We kept the defense on their heels,” he said after adding 36 yards and a score with his legs. “Bringing out the passing game in this game really helped us.”

“He’s a great quarterback,” Old Rochester coach Bryce Guilbeault said of his 6-foot, 185-pound first-year starter. “He runs the option really well. Probably the best since I’ve been here; reading and making the right decisions. And he can throw the ball. We haven’t thrown the ball a ton this year, but we work on it and we knew at some point we were going to have to go to it and be effective doing it.”

His biggest pass came early in the third quarter. With ORR (6-2) leading 18-6 and facing third and 8 near midfield, Sommers connected with junior Harrison Hughes on a 34-yard catch-and-run to set up Hughes’s 4-yard score and put the game out of reach.

“He’s really quick,” Sommers said of Hughes. “He’s always going to be a reliable target for me. When he gets open and he gets in space he’s hard to take down.”

The 5-9, 165-pound Hughes also ran for a game-high 87 yards on just 12 carries, breaking a 55-yard run in the first quarter that set up a 1-yard plunge by Sommers to give ORR an early 6-0 lead.

“Harry is a little different runner, a little more speed, a little more make-you-miss,” Guilbeault said. “He can catch the ball out of the backfield. He’s a little different wrinkle to the offense, but we can still pound it inside with him. He’s little but he runs hard.”

Hughes is one of several backs the Bulldogs have been using since leading scorer Walter Rosher went down with an injury three weeks ago.

“We had to step up,” Hughes said. “The line had to step up. Myself, Jackson [Martin], [Zach] Profit, everyone had to step up because Walter is a good player and losing him was tough.”

While the Bulldogs’ offense was piling up 315 yards, the defense held Northeast’s vaunted rushing attack to just 149 yards on 46 carries (3.24 yards per carry). Star tailback Steve Donnelly had just 71 yards on 23 totes and quarterback CJ Moriconi ran 12 times for 68 yards.

“Our linebackers were reading their guards,” Guilbeault said. “Their guards pull on nearly every play, so that leads you to the ball. Their quarterback is a tough, physical runner. He was the kid we really wanted to stop first. Donnelly is a pretty good runner too. We knew it was a 1-2 punch.”

After Sommers scored on a rush in the first quarter, he connected with senior Hayden Rinta on a 29-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter, but Donnelly capped a 59-yard Northeast drive with a 3-yard touchdown to pull within 12-6 at halftime.

“The talk at halftime was that six quarters in a row we hadn’t played good football. ‘When are you going to get it together?’” Guilbeault said, referencing a Week 8 overtime loss to Fairhaven. “They responded and we had a great second half.”

ORR’s defense forced back-to-back punts in the third quarter — and five on Northeast’s first six possessions — and the Bulldogs offense scored the first two times it had the ball in the second half, with Sommers hitting senior Stephen Old on a 27-yard scoring strike before Hughes’ final rushing TD.

Old Rochester, which reached the Super Bowl in 2018 and lost the Division 6 South final by one point in 2019, hits the road for the Division 5 quarterfinals against No. 4 Pentucket, which came from behind to beat No. 13 Triton, 20-10, Saturday afternoon.

“I feel great,” Sommers said. “I’ve been waiting my whole life to bring my team to Gillette. I’m going to try to do that this year.”

Division 7 State

Hamilton-Wenham 28, Leicester 14 — John Ertel connected with Markus Nordin for a 22-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and Chris Domoracki (173 rushing yards) rushed for three scores to propel the No. 3 Generals (7-2) to the first-round win.