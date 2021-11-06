If McCaffrey does play Sunday — he still has to go through a pregame workout to be sure — his availability will certainly boost the Panthers. The 2017 first-round pick has missed the last five games because of a hamstring injury.

The team also cleared quarterback Sam Darnold , who was in concussion protocol. Darnold was limited in practice all week while also dealing with a shoulder injury.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers activated running back Christian McCaffrey off injured reserve, which means he will be eligible to play Sunday afternoon against the Patriots.

McCaffrey returned to practice this past week, though the extent of his participation is unknown because only players on the 53-man roster are listed on the practice report. Coach Matt Rhule said Friday he was “hopeful” McCaffrey would play.

The Patriots are well aware of the threat McCaffrey poses.

“He’s a dynamic player,” coach Bill Belichick said Friday. “Christian is a very explosive guy. Any time he touches the ball, it’s a potential touchdown. He’s an excellent receiver. He’s very good, obviously, on any type of catch-and-run plays. He can get vertical on the defense, coming out of the backfield or empty formations. He’s really just a threat to go all the way on any play.”

In three games this season, McCaffrey has rushed for 201 yards and a touchdown. He’s also caught 16 passes on 17 targets for 163 yards.

Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon called McCaffrey “a game-breaker.”

“He could be one guy that could win the game,” Judon said Thursday. “I think their offense knows; their whole team knows that. I think they’re more comfortable when he is on the field.”

Safety Adrian Phillips expressed a similar sentiment.

“Dude is a beast,” Phillips said. “In the pass game and in the run game, he can take the top off the defense. He can go for 80, 90 yards, whatever you need him to go for. Out of the backfield, he’s just a monster. That’s just another piece for them to have.”

In McCaffrey’s absence, the Panthers turned to rookie Chuba Hubbard, who has 391 rushing yards and 119 receiving yards on the season.

Wilkerson elevated

The Patriots temporarily elevated wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

The 24-year-old Wilkerson will join Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, and N’Keal Harry as part of New England’s receiving corps. Harry, who popped up on the practice report Friday with a knee injury, is listed as questionable.

Wilkerson is in his second season on the practice squad, though he did make a push at the start of training camp for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Sunday will mark the first time Wilkerson has been elevated off the practice squad this season.

He made his NFL debut in Week 9 last year against the Jets and was on the field for just two offensive snaps in a 30-27 overtime win, his lone game appearance.

Tillery not fined

The NFL did not fine Chargers defensive end Jerry Tillery for his late hit on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the first half of last Sunday’s game. Midway through the second quarter, Tillery still tackled Jones well after officials had blown the whistle to stop play. There was no flag. Asked about the sequence, Belichick deferred to the league.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.