But with the Patriots facing Gilmore and the Panthers Sunday in Charlotte, N.C., it’s worth asking: Did it really have to be this way?

Stephon Gilmore is certainly not the first Patriot to be shipped out of town following a contract squabble. And Bill Belichick has a pretty good history of knowing when to move on from players (that Tom Brady guy notwithstanding).

The 4-4 Patriots are in the thick of the AFC playoff race, and their secondary has a little bit of a depth issue with Jonathan Jones lost for the season. Gilmore may be 31 and coming off a torn quadriceps last December, but he’s still an excellent player and an elite competitor. Last week, in his season debut, Gilmore held Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts to a season-low two catches for 13 yards, then sealed the Panthers’ win with a late interception.

“He came up to us and said, ‘Let me have Pitts,’ ” Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow said.

Surely, Belichick could have found a way to use Gilmore this year, even if it was just in a part-time role. But the Patriots’ relationship with Gilmore apparently was damaged beyond repair. Gilmore is playing in Charlotte without a new contract. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent next spring.

Gilmore and the Patriots had been squabbling over his contract for more than a year. But this is about more than money. He also said this past week that he didn’t appreciate how the Patriots handled his injury over the past year, though he didn’t get into specifics.

Even if the relationship was broken, and a trade had to happen, did it have to be for so little? The trade came on Oct. 6, nearly four weeks before the NFL’s trade deadline. The Patriots got a sixth-round pick in 2023, or the football equivalent of a ham sandwich. They had four more weeks to shop him and get a better return, yet apparently chose not to.

When the Panthers were told that they could get Gilmore for next to nothing, they jumped at the chance.

“It came together pretty quickly,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said. “We’ve got rookie corners, second-year corners, so to have a guy like Stephon in here to educate them, show what a professional is … Coming off the injury, I didn’t know where he was at at the time. But one of those things where I know the type of special player he had been.

“For us, it was a good opportunity with not a lot of downside.”

Even if the Patriots couldn't work things out with Stephon Gilmore, they surely could have held out for a greater return. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

It’s disappointing that the Patriots couldn’t get a better trade return for Gilmore, and even more disappointing that they couldn’t smooth over the relationship to keep Gilmore in Foxborough. The Patriots have a solid enough cornerback rotation with J.C. Jackson, Jalen Mills, Myles Bryant, and Joejuan Williams. It would look a lot better with Gilmore as the No. 1.

Gilmore was a tremendous addition to the franchise. He was not a household name in 2017 when the Patriots signed him to a team-record $65 million contract just two minutes after the start of free agency.

It turned out to be a terrific investment. Gilmore had a shaky start, with several coverage breakdowns and a couple of early losses in the 2017 season. But he settled in and showed steady improvement throughout his Patriots career — a Super Bowl appearance in 2017, first-team All-Pro honors and a Super Bowl victory in 2018, and NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, the first cornerback to win it in a decade.

The Patriots paid Gilmore to be a No. 1 cornerback, and he delivered. He was a Pro Bowler in three of his four seasons in New England and two-time first-team All-Pro. He consistently matched up against opponents’ big, physical receivers. And he made the clinching interception to win Super Bowl LIII.

“Just so much respect for him and how hard he worked to understand what we’re doing here as a defense and be our best player on defense,” Devin McCourty said. “To me, it’s a hard thing to do as a free agent to come into a team. He didn’t just do it well, he mastered it and played it at an elite level.”

After trading Gilmore, Belichick said in a statement that he was “grateful” for Gilmore’s contributions. Belichick also traded Gilmore to Charlotte, where he lives year-round and his kids go to school.

“It was a privilege and pleasure to coach Steph,” Belichick said. “I appreciate him for the true professional and class act that he is and wish him all the best in the future. Following discussions over a long period of time, we mutually agreed to part ways today.”

Belichick doesn’t always heap praise on players he trades, especially not when there’s a contract squabble. It speaks to how good Gilmore was in his time in New England, and how the trade wasn’t personal — just business.

Gilmore said last Sunday that he has “a lot [of] extra” motivation to face the Patriots this week, but walked it back a little bit on Thursday.

“I think I’m motivated any time I step on the field,” Gilmore said. “Obviously, I spent a lot of time there. I’m just going to study those guys and trust my technique and make plays for the team.”

It’s too bad he’ll be making plays for the Panthers on Sunday. The Patriots could still use him. And they didn’t get much for him.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.