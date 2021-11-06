Keeping things loose, however, has been a key to team success. Every practice and bus ride are sound-tracked by a JBL Bluetooth speaker and a steady stream of hits from Adele and Pitbull.

The Bears are a group of serious swimmers. The undefeated Catholic Conference champions (7-0) are making the jump to Division 1 for this year’s state meet after a third-place finish in D2 in 2019.

The Ursuline Academy girls’ swim team knows how to strike a balance.

Senior captains Jen McGrail and Maddy Smith are proud to be the culture setters for the Bears. Close friends since their first swim tryout in seventh grade, McGrail and Smith are cooking up a combination of chemistry and competition to help guide the Bears in the postseason.

Ursuline will compete in Sunday’s MIAA South sectional meet at WPI (3 p.m.), followed by next week’s D1 state meet at the Boston Sports Institute in Wellesley.

“We both know how serious we take this sport,” said McGrail, a Dedham resident.

“But even when we’re racing we know how to have fun.”

The Bears boast a talented younger group, but led by eight seniors. Senior captain Fiona Gilmartin joins McGrail and Smith as a core leader.

“These guys create their own culture,” third-year coach Paul Bimmler said.

“They set the tone for themselves.”

Bimmlerwas the Globe’s Swimmer of the Year in 2009 as a senior at Austin Prep and went on to set several records at Division 1 Fairfield University.

As Bimmler helps the Bears through a new challenge this postseason, he’s leaning on his senior leaders. McGrail and Smith aren’t just positive influences on the pool deck; they’re skilled swimmers who compete against, and alongside, each other.

“They’re just two sides of the same coin,” Bimmler said.

“Very fun-loving, very jovial.”

At the Catholic Conference meet, McGrail won the 200-yard freestyle by nearly six seconds (2:02.72), Smith took first in the 200 individual medley (2:21.97), and edged McGrail by just under a second in the 100 butterfly (1:01.24).

Smith also swam a leg in the winning 200 medley relay team. Together, McGrail and Smith made up half of Ursuline’s 400 free relay team, which won the CC meet by nearly nine seconds (3:58.56).

Rounding out that dominant 400 relay team was junior Isabella Lombard, who captured the D2 title in the 100 backstroke as a freshman, and eighth-grader Cara Hill. Both Lombard and Hill pulled out individual wins at the conference meet: Lombard in the 100 back and 50 free, and Hill in the 100 free.

The Bears also had two divers, junior Meghan Walker and sophomore Kelly Folwell, qualify for states.

While the Bears will see an increase in competition at next week’s state meet, they’re still loaded with talent.

“It’s a pretty cool opportunity to be with the bigger schools,” said Smith, who lives in Walpole and swims with Charles River Aquatics in Wellesley.

Younger swimmers like Hill and Lombard have been empowered by the leadership and fun-seeking spirit of McGrail and Smith.

“There’s never a dull moment here,” said Lombard, of West Roxbury.

After an unconventional COVID season last fall, Bimmler was particularly keen to get the seventh and eighth graders integrated into the team.

“Maddy and Jen were just so great at facilitating introductions,” Bimmler said.

At Ursuline, Smith and McGrailfondly remember the 2019 sectional and state meets, in which the team decorated the team bus and of course, brought their JBL speaker along for the rides to tournament sites at Boston University and MIT.

“Every day is really fun when Jen’s here,” Smith said.

“We just work really well together. We have a really great relationship.”

Most of the time, either McGrail or Smith is on the aux, controlling the flow of hits blasting from the speaker. It’s a bit of a senior privilege, and it’s also fitting. The senior captains have provided the beat and rhythm in their final season for the undefeated Bears.

Central casting at MVC meet

Their regular season record (5-4) does notr scream “postseason success,” but Central Catholic can score points in the postseason.

Led by senior captains Elizabeth Benzce, Madison Dion, and Julia Paradis, the Raiders battled to a runner-up finish at the Merrimack Valley Conference meet last weekend — trailing only Andover, which has captured 19 of the last 21 Division 1 state titles.

Coach Carlton Cronin has been complimented by assistant Lucy Frey, a third-grade teacher in North Andover. Frey swam for Cronin on the Merrimack Valley YMCA team before swimming at Wheaton. She’s been impressed with the Central Catholic team in her first season with “Coach Carl.”

“It’s been really awesome to see them grow,” Frey said of the Raiders.

“I just love seeing the range of talent and passion for the sport.”

The coaches are particularly excited for the 200 free relay team made up of Paradis, juniors Maddison McAloon, and sophomores Julia Netishen and Alexandra George, which cut four seconds off their time at the MVC meet to 1:40.39.

“Their talent and speed could really have them poised to break the school record, “Frey said.

Freshman Ashley Morin is an intriguing talent in the 200 IM and 100 freestyle for Sunday’s sectional meet.

Overall, “Coach Carl” is proud of how his team came together this season.

“I’ve seen a lot of improvement in terms of the cohesiveness,” Cronin said.