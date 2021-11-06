The senior left back dribbled down the right side and floated a shot from 30 yards into the top left corner of the net, lifting the Warriors to a 1-0 win at Parsons Field in a matchup between two teams ranked in the Globe’s Top 20.

So with both teams still looking for a goal and under 10 minutes left in regulation, Rowan Roudebush decided to take matters into his own hands.

The Brookline boys’ soccer team controlled possession and pace from the opening whistle of Saturday’s Division 1 first-round matchup, creating myriad scoring opportunities that either narrowly missed the net or were saved by North Andover keeper George Xenakis.

Advertisement

No. 9 seed Brookline (10-3-6) advances to play No. 8 Arlington or No. 25 Beverly in the second round Tuesday. North Andover finishes at 11-2-4.

“They gave me space and I sort of took the space and had enough for a shot,” Roudebush said. “I was going for the front post and just tried to strike it. The team did so much to get there but it was pretty unreal.”

Brookline outshot North Andover, 8-0, in the first half but the Knights backline led by Jack Bambury and Owen Phelan held strong, preventing any damage on the scoreboard.

The Warriors came out as the aggressors again in the second half and had five premier scoring chances in the opening 10 minutes. Xenakis made a diving save with his left hand on a shot inside the box before corralling a shot by Isaac Heffess minutes later.

Brookline pushed another scoring chance wide right and then when Ezra Korn-Meyer popped a shot over Xenakis’s head and toward the net, a pair of North Andover defenders converged and headed the ball out of bounds.

“Previously in the season we’ve had struggles with losing our heads and becoming frantic when we haven’t scored in the second half,” Roudebush said. “It was nice to see we really stayed in it and kept working.”

Advertisement

Brookline coach Kyle Beulieau-Jones credited his senior leadership for being resilient in search of the winning goal.

“They know it’s on them to put the ball in the back of the net,” Beaulieau-Jones said. “We knew if we showed up and created four of five chances we were going to score.”

North Andover registered just three shots on net, but had its best look in the final seconds when the potential equalizing strike sailed wide right. The final whistle blew three seconds after.

With five minutes left, Brookline standout midfielder Rafael Matta was issued a red card after a scuffle with a North Andover player. He will be forced to miss Tuesday’s game.

North Andover goalie George Xenakis stepped up to stop a scoring bid by Brookline's Ezra Korn-Myer in Saturday's Division 1 first-round game at Parsons Field. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Division 1 State

Concord-Carlisle 4, BC High 3 — Down 3-1 with five minutes left in regulation, the No. 18 Patriots (9-4-5) rallied back to tie the game on goals from Wolffe Berroute and Deco Siefer, and then won the first-round showdown on an own goal in overtime.

Hingham 1, Central Catholic 0 — Aidan Brazel’s goal in overtime lifted the top-seeded Harbormen (16-1-1) to the first-round win.

Newton North 2, Cambridge 1 — Junior Rob Nicolazzo scored the winning goal halfway through the second half, securing the first-round win for the third-seeded Tigers (13-2-4).

St. John’s Prep 3, Weymouth 0 — Senior Joey Waterman made three saves, recording his ninth shutout to lead the No. 17 Eagles (11-4-4) to a first-round victory. Sophomore Graham Kramer and seniors Mark Patturelli and James Gikas scored for the Eagles, with senior Ryder Vigsnes adding two assists.

Advertisement

Division 2 State

Wayland 1, Walpole 0 — Jackson Dresens netted a goal with an assist from Garrett Spooner to propel the Warriors (10-2-5) to the first-round win.

Division 3 State

Medway 4, East Bridgewater 1 — Junior Marco Perugini put on a show with three goals and as assist as the No. 10 Mustangs (11-7-1) cruised to the first-round victory.

Old Rochester 2, Sandwich 0 — Juniors Matt Carvalho and Ryan Blanchette each netted a goal, and Matt Modracek turned aside four shots for the No. 7 Bulldogs (12-5-2) in the first round win.

Division 4 State

Frontier 4, Abington 1 — Brady Burch posted a goal and two assists for the No. 4 Red Hawks (12-2-1) and Tyler Dubreiul, Devin Niles and Fernando Saravia each scored in the first-round victory.

Division 5 State

Douglas 4, Quaboag 0 — Aidan Ferguson tallied two goals and an assist and Chris Dame scored a goal and posted one assist for the Tigers (11-5-2) in the first-round win.

Keefe Tech 3, Smith Academy 2 — Gabriel Motta scored the overtime winner for the No. 11 Broncos (12-4) in the 92nd minute of the first-round matchup.

Colin Bannen, Ethan Fuller, Cam Kerry, Ethan McDowell, and Steven Sousa contributed.