Instead of sweating out playoff qualification and seeding, the Revolution have planned a postgame party and presentation of the Supporters’ Shield after they host Inter Miami Sunday.

The concluding date of the MLS season has been promoted as “Decision Day.” But the label means little to the Revolution, who sealed their postseason fate with a record-setting run that assures them of home-field advantage through the MLS Cup playoffs.

There is plenty to celebrate for the Revolution (22-4-7, 73 points), who broke the league record for points and have tied the victory mark. And though there is little at stake for either team — Miami (11-17-5, 38 points) has been eliminated from contention — the Revolution can break ties for franchise home bests of 12 wins and 39 points, and coach Bruce Arena can surpass the late Sigi Schmid with his 241st league win.

“That would be nice, but that’s not our motivation,” Arena said. “The most important thing is the team. It’s an honor to be associated with Sigi and the reason he and I have so many wins is because we’ve been around a long time. That stuff all takes care of itself. It’s certainly not a motivation for me or the team. Sunday is about getting the team ready for the playoffs and winning the game.”

In Arena’s first two years with the Revolution, the playoff chase went to the penultimate game of the season, with Teal Bunbury providing decisive goals both times. This year, a postseason berth was clinched on Sept. 22 when Carles Gil converted the winner against the Chicago Fire.

“The past few seasons, it’s always been a fight,” Bunbury said. “We have to sit there and wait to see if other results are going to go our way. Just talking to [Andrew] Farrell and [Matt] Turner the other day about it, it feels good to not be in a position where we have to look at the standings and see if this team needs to get a certain result or if we need to win by X amount of goals. So, it’s definitely a relief and a reward. It’s something I’m happy about because of the season we’ve had — being solidified, having home-field advantage, and putting ourselves in the best position possible to try to win an MLS Cup.”

Goalkeeper Matt Turner has been a revelation this season. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Most statistics confirm the Revolution’s dominance. But they have been involved in an extraordinary amount of one-goal games, compiling an 18-2-7 record in matches determined by a goal or less, indicating room for improvement.

“I think we can play better, for sure,” midfielder Tommy McNamara said. “I think we’ve done really well this season, of course, we’ve been very consistent. A lot of guys have performed well. Everybody on the roster has contributed to this, to winning the Supporters’ Shield, which is awesome. But you know, we weren’t perfect all season. We didn’t win every game, we didn’t keep a shutout every game or score three goals. So, yeah, we can definitely improve. We have an opportunity against Miami this weekend to play a competitive game. We don’t want to look past that, of course. Then, after that, we have two, three weeks, whatever it is, to prepare for the playoffs.”

The Revolution will have a three-week break from their last game to the playoff opener, a difficult stretch to navigate competitively, as well as for marketing the contest. The days off could be advantageous for recovery for players such as leading scorer Adam Buksa (16 goals), listed as questionable (foot).

“You’ve seen that in the past seasons when teams get a bye and they don’t play for a while, they usually have a little rust when they come back,” Bunbury said. “So for us, we want to make sure that we’re doing the little things right. And the result, obviously we want to win, but it’s mainly being focused throughout a whole 90 minutes. That’s what we’re going to try to take, is making sure we’re getting ourselves prepared for the playoffs.”

