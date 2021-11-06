BERLIN (AP) — A knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany has injured several people, German media report.

Local police told broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk that they received a call about the attack around 9 a.m. local time on Saturday.

The train in question, one of Germany’s high-speed ICE trains, was traveling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the attack.