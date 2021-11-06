FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — Scores of people were feared dead near Sierra Leone’s capital Saturday after an oil tanker exploded while large crowds had gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said.

The explosion took place in the early hours after a bus struck the tanker in Wellington, a suburb just to the east of Freetown.

Video obtained by The Associated Press showed a giant fireball burning in the night sky following the explosion, as some survivors with severe burns cried out in pain. Charred remains of the victims lay strewn at the scene awaiting transport to mortuaries.