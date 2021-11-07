“I’m Turkey Tom,” Culkin says. He explains that he’s dressed that way “because today was the first day that the thermometer dropped below 40.”

The local television broadcast began innocently enough: Anchors Kenan Thompson and Cecily Strong introduced a segment on Boy Scouts who were cleaning up a Rhode Island beach. This was a segue to the weather forecast provided by Kieran Culkin, who was dressed as a turkey with brown tights and a turkey hat.

“Saturday Night Live” parodied a Rhode Island newscast — and watch out, A huge nor’easter with 190 mph winds is sneaking up on the Ocean State!

Advertisement

Culkin’s weather forecaster continues: “You know what that means: Time for a fall rap.”

The anchors are game for this, as ridiculous as it may be.

“The leaves are turning orange, the grass is turning brown,” the weatherman raps. “The wind is getting colder, and ...”

That’s when the screen lights up with a breaking weather alert.A massive nor’easter is approaching the Rhode Island coast.

“Life-threatening winds and flooding expected,” a computerized voice says. “May god have mercy on your souls.”

At first oblivious to the chaos, Culkin’s forecaster finally catches on. How did he not see the storm coming?

“I was working on the rap all last night. The costume, the lyrics, that kind of thing.”

And (still dressed as a turkey, complete with turkey hat), he adds, “This is the biggest nor’easter that I have ever seen.”

The broadcast shows a swirling storm approaching the Rhode Island coast. And, going from bad to worse, dancing turkeys.

“There’s this lyric about how turkeys hate November because of Thanksgiving,” Culkin says.

“You know they do,” Thompson says with a laugh.

Strong looks worried.

The newscast continues. “I think some areas will be completely flattened. We should expect many, many casualties,” Culkin says.

Advertisement

We learn that the Boy Scouts have been washed out to sea, and the storm is still raging.

And yes, Culkin is wearing his turkey hat.

“I decided to keep it on in case you wanted to hear the rest of the rap after the storm.”















