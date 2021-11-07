In the cold open Saturday night, the skit show tackled the controversy swirling around Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who came under fire this week after testing positive for COVID-19. Rodgers faces allegations that he misled people about his vaccination status and may have violated NFL COVID protocols. He continued to invite controversy Friday when he gave a rambling “defense” of himself on a podcast, calling his critics a “woke mob” and revealing his anti-vaccination sentiments.

You could have predicted Saturday Night Live would go there.

In the sketch, Pete Davidson played Rodgers, interviewed by Cecily Strong, who impersonated Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro.

Davidson’s “Rodgers” went on to say, “I never lied. I took all my teammates into a huddle, got all their faces 3 inches away from my wet mouth, and told them, ‘Trust me, I’m more or less immunized. Go team.’”

He then continued, “people can talk all they want, but at the end of the day, my record is still 7-1, meaning of the eight people I’ve infected, seven are fine.”

Saturday’s night host was Kieran Culkin, best known for his acting in HBO’s “Succession.” He also has a brother that America is fond of: Macaulay Culkin, the one-time child actor who played the main character in the hit movie “Home Alone.”

Kieran recalled how Macaulay hosted SNL when he was about nine years old, and Kieran appeared in some sketches. ”I have waited 30 years to be back on this stage and say, ‘we’ve got a great show for you tonight,’” Kieran said.

On Saturday, one sketch that had everyone laughing was when Kieran played a frustrated customer trying to cancel his cable services who ended up being on the phone longer than he expected, an experience many viewers can relate to.

The night also had guest appearances from comedian Tracy Morgan, a former SNL staffer, and the iconic Dionne Warwick. Warwick even sang a portion of her song “What The World Needs Now.”

The music continued with the musical guest, Ed Sheeran, who tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks ago. Sheeran informed the public that he went into isolation right away and was cleared to perform on Saturday. The artist sang “Shivers” and “Overpass Graffiti.”

Next week, viewers can expect Jonathan Majors, star of Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall,” to host alongside musical guest Taylor Swift.

