Q. I was with my ex for seven years. We were married, had kids, and he had a lot of issues. We both did. He turned out to have a drug problem and developed a dangerous and violent drinking habit. We split up almost two years ago. I begged him to stop this behavior and try being sober. He left. He blocked me and had little to nothing to do with our children.

Recently, he came back into the picture. He told me he had changed, finished college, kicked the drugs, the drinking, the smoking. He said that he wanted to come and see us in the state we now live in. He told me he had broken up with his girlfriend and wanted to reconnect. He told me he was on his way.

He said he had gotten so close … then he turned around, went home, and ignored my calls. In reality, he didn’t break up with his girlfriend. He admitted he had moved into this other woman’s house, started raising her kids, that she loves him and he was trying to love her. It broke my heart.

Then he said he wanted to be friends and he wants a relationship with the kids, but I am so hurt that it is just unbearable for me to allow that. He abandoned us. He said he was coming back. I don’t understand why I love him.

What do I do?

He agreed to come back after he changed his mind several times. I am so confused. I have tried to walk away and I keep getting pulled in. I told him I felt like he was leading me on after telling me he wanted to return. He doesn’t want to leave his girlfriend. I have no way to tell her, and I’m not sure it would matter anyway since he left our family and joined hers.

I am in so much pain. I have no one to talk to. What do I do?

LOST AND UNSURE

A. “I have no one to talk to.”

First, let’s deal with this issue. I’m not a licensed anything (we all know this), but I understand the importance of community and finding the right guides.

You could benefit from joining a group for people who’ve been affected by addiction. There are organizations that cater to those who were once partnered with people like your ex. Call your doctor and ask them for help with groups in your area. You can also call your insurance company or your local Department of Public Health. This column should not be the only place to turn — and it isn’t. Massachusetts, for instance, keeps records of organizations that help people like you. Al-Anon is one option that might come up.

When you get to this place — whether it’s to a group, a specialist in addiction, etc. — talk about how you can protect yourself and your children from these almost returns. You’re managing your love, disappointment, anger, and concern. But you’re also considering your kids, right? What’s good for them?

How would you introduce this person into their lives again if he actually showed up? What does it mean that so far, he’s broken all of his promises? You are not in a position where you have to prove anything to him, by the way. That request shows you how far he is from understanding what he’s done. All of your boundaries should be in place.

I know this is painful and that you want him back. But this is so bad for you. You need consistency and a plan. Don’t even think about this other woman and what she knows. Work on protecting your home, growing your community, and finding the professional help you need in your area to get to next steps.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Stop believing everything this man says. He’s proven himself unreliable time and time again.

WIZEN





BLOCK HIM! And start dating again. It has been two years and loneliness shouldn’t be the reason you let this toxic individual back into your life.

ALLUSERNAMESARETAKEN





It’s normal to dream of a life where the father of your kids is a good man, clean, and sober. A life where he loves you all and is part of the family. But at least for now, that won’t be happening. If your ex reaches out again, I’d only make one plan about him seeing the kids for the holidays. Don’t berate him for the past, just focus on the one day and see if he fulfills his promise to his children. If he ends up a no-show, I’d tell him that you and the kids are entering into family counseling and won’t be in touch for some time.

LUPELOVE

Find information about the Massachusetts Bureau of Substance Abuse Service here. Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.