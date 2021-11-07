In the eighth season of Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship,” three New England chefs compete to present the judges with their best festive creations.

Twelve top holiday bakers come together to vie for $25,000, a feature in Food Network Magazine, and the title of Holiday Baking Champion. “The Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer presents alongside judges and culinary experts Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman, and Carla Hall.

Among the competitors this season: Richard Akers-Barrows, who has lived in Dorchester since 2003, is Team Pastry lead for the Langham Hotel but has also worked for Marriott Hotels and the Ritz Carlton. Jody O’Sullivan is from Ireland originally but currently lives in Wollaston and is an instructor at Cambridge School of Culinary Arts and Bunker Hill Community College. Adam Monette, from St. Albans, Vt., has worked as a culinary instructor at the Northwest Career and Technical Center for the past 10 years.