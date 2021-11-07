In January 1994, almost two years before the mill fire, Feuerstein’s beloved Young Israel Synagogue in Brookline nearly burned to the ground. Feuerstein’s father had started the synagogue decades earlier as a haven for Orthodox Jews in the area, and it became the “heartbeat of the Feuerstein family,” his son Daniel said Sunday afternoon at a memorial service for his father.

Many people know how Aaron Feuerstein, former chief executive of Malden Mills, continued to pay workers after his business was almost destroyed in a 1995 fire, but fewer know it was the second time he sprang into action after an institution he loved burned.

Advertisement

Feuerstein wrote out a generous check, enough to cover the rebuilding of the temple, and told the rabbi at the time that “if anyone gives you trouble, and doesn’t give as they should, send them to me,” his son recalled.

Aaron Feuerstein’s friends and family held his memorial service in the sanctuary of that synagogue Sunday, following his death Oct. 27 at 95.

Before becoming a national figure, Feuerstein was already prominent in the Orthodox Jewish community in Brookline, coming to every Shabbat, Rabbi David Hellman said at the memorial service, pointing to a seat at the front of the temple where Feuerstein often sat.

“I think he could be compared to one of the great prophets of Israel,” Hellman said, adding that Feuerstein was a great speaker, never afraid to say what was on his mind or to provoke or criticize, and always doing the right thing, even when others advised him not to.

Feuerstein’s faith made it easy for him to make the decision to keep paying his workers and to rebuild when other manufacturers would have used the fire as an excuse to flee, Hellman said.

Feuerstein won numerous honors and national recognition for that choice, but the rebuilding of the mill was followed by bankruptcy claims, and eventually Feuerstein left the company’s board.

Advertisement

Though Feuerstein suffered financial losses following the fire, he gained something else, his family said.

“I want to tell you a tale of two Zaides,” said his granddaughter Marika Feuerstein, using the Yiddish word for “grandfather.” “There was the Zaide before the mill fire in 1995, that we didn’t know very well, and then there was the Zaide who I grew to love, who became my best friend.”

After he was no longer involved in the mill, Feuerstein was able to focus on family, going out for meals each week with Marika, finding ways to spend more time with relatives, even amid family tensions. He decided to make everyone come to Shabbat dinners, she said, even when they were awkward, and it worked.

After the fire, the loss of the business, and a difficult divorce, “I couldn’t do it myself, and he opened the doors,” said Raphael Feuerstein, who is Marika Feuerstein’s father and Aaron Feuerstein’s son.

“Not a lot of people get a second chance,” Raphael Feuerstein said. “He hit a home run — he hit a grand slam with his second chance.”

In his last two years, Aaron Feuerstein lived with Marika Feuerstein, which she said was “the highlight of [her] life.”

“The last 20 years of his life he reconnected to his grandchildren,” Daniel Feuerstein told the Globe, adding that his father got back to “what animated him the most … the intertwining of his family and his faith.”

Advertisement

Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.