State Police are investigating after a person detained at the Berkshire County House of Correction was found dead Sunday afternoon, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office said in a statement.

The detainee, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at Berkshire Medical Center after being found unresponsive at the prison in Pittsfield shortly after 4 p.m. by members of the Berkshire County Sheriff’s office, the district attorney’s office said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the body to determine the cause and manner of death, the statement said.