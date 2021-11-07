State Police are investigating after a person detained at the Berkshire County House of Correction was found dead Sunday afternoon, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office said in a statement.
The detainee, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at Berkshire Medical Center after being found unresponsive at the prison in Pittsfield shortly after 4 p.m. by members of the Berkshire County Sheriff’s office, the district attorney’s office said.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the body to determine the cause and manner of death, the statement said.
“The early evidence suggests that the death is a result of self-harm and investigators do not currently suspect any foul play,” the statement said.
Advertisement
State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section responded to the scene and are investigating, the statement said.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.