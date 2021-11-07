PROVIDENCE — The Department of Public Safety at Brown University evacuated several buildings on Sunday after receiving a bomb threat by phone.
Officers on site are actively investigating with local law enforcement, according to Brian Clark, a university spokesman.
The university released its first safety alert at 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, asking students to avoid the Meeting Street near the Life Sciences Building because of “a suspicious package.”
Students on campus told the Globe that surrounding buildings were being evacuated and some extracurriculars were canceled.
Similar threats took place at other Ivy Leagues throughout the country on Sunday.
Over the course of an hour and a half, Cornell University issued four alerts to evacuate several locations across campus, due to bomb threats at several buildings, including the university‘s law school.
Campus buildings at Columbia University were evacuated an hour before Brown sent its first alert, due to similar threats, and a similar alert went out to members of Yale University this Friday.
