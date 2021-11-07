He was in “good spirits” and surrounded by family, friends, and members of the department, Flurey said.

The firefighter, Captain Steve DesRuisseaux, who received second- and third-degree burns over 35 to 40 percent of his body, was conscious and alert at Massachusetts General Hospital in Manchester, N.H., Fire Battalion Chief David Flurey said in a telephone interview Sunday.

A firefighter injured in a three-alarm blaze that took the life of another person in New Hampshire on Saturday evening is recovering in the hospital, fire officials said Sunday.

Identification of the person who died and the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy on Monday, the New Hampshire fire marshal’s office said in a statement.

Advertisement

At about 6:10 p.m. Saturday, Manchester firefighters responded to 8-10 Dutton St. for the report of a structure fire. Shortly after, the fire escalated to three alarms, the Boston Globe reported.

The person who died was found on the second floor back porch after the fire had been put out, the fire marshal’s office said.

Another person was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries, fire officials said Saturday night.

The multi-family home building was a total loss, Flurey said. The fire started on the first floor, he said.

The investigation into the fire, including its cause, is ongoing by the fire marshal’s office, Manchester police, and the Manchester Fire Department, the statement said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.