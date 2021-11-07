An Army spokesman could not be reached Saturday night by the Globe to independently confirm the deaths.

Eighth Army Specialist Luis Taveras, 27, his wife Lisbeth, 30, and their son, Luis, were killed in the car crash at about 11 p.m. Monday in Pyeongtaek on the outskirts of Camp Humphreys in South Korea, according to Stars and Stripes .

A soldier from Jamaica Plain, his wife, and 16-month-old son were killed in a car crash in South Korea near a military base, according to Stars & Stripes , a military newspaper.

His command identified Taveras and his family on Wednesday, according to Stars and Stripes.

Advertisement

“No words can accurately express the pain their friends and family are having to confront,” Brigadier General Steven Allen, the commander of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, said in a statement Wednesday provided to Stars and Stripes. “We will, as an Army team, move forward in a manner that provides support and assistance to those grieving.”

Taveras, who arrived in South Korea in June, was a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer with the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Stars and Stripes reported. He served a total of four years in the Army.

On Monday, the Taveras’s car and a tow truck collided at a curve on a one-lane road, with a fire breaking out after the crash, Stars and Stripes reported. The family was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 27-year-old Korean man who was driving the truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, Stars and Stripes reported.

Both the Army and Korean National Police are investigating the incident, according to Stars and Stripes.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.