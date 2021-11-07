A Boston police officer was released from the hospital Sunday, one day after he was stabbed in the neck by a suspect who was then fatally shot by another officer, police said.

The identities of the wounded officer and his alleged attacker have not been made public. A spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, whose office will be investigating the shooting, declined to release more information Sunday.

Police came to Ingleside Street in Dorchester, between Blue Hill Avenue and the Winthrop Playground, for a domestic violence call at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long told reporters Saturday night. Several officers went inside 27 Ingleside St. and found a person with a knife on the third-floor landing, Long said.

“This suspect immediately assaulted the officers with a knife, stabbing one officer in the neck,” Long said Saturday. Another officer shot the person, Long said.

Investigators found a knife at the scene, Long said.

Three police officers were posted outside the residence late Sunday afternoon — one sitting in a cruiser parked in front of the home and two at the building’s back door, where another cruiser was parked on Dacia Street.

The three-decker sits across the street from Winthrop Playground, near the John Winthrop Elementary School. Police tape still hung loosely from one of the building’s two front doors Sunday afternoon.

